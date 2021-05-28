Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James: Look! Here They Are! Back Together!

Forget the rumors.

Ignore the speculation.

And just go ahead and trust your own eyes.

As you can see below, so much of what you've head and read over the past few weeks is true: Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are back together!

The former Bachelor shared a snapshot on Instagram on Thursday, May 27 of his chosen suitor hugging a child at a school... while he watched the interaction with a smile on his fsce.

The outing appeared to be in connection with his ABC Food Tours organization.

"The gift of conversation lies less in displaying it ourselves than in drawing it out of others," wrote James as a caption, adding:

"Today we began a series focused on financial literacy (savings accounts, what is crypto currency, budgeting, etc.)."

Urging followers to "Feed | Educate | Connect," James concluded this message as follows:

Our goal is (and always has been) to provide access to resources, individuals, & opportunities so that our students can make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Sounds like a great cause.

But let's be honest: You didn't visit this celebrity gossip website to read about Matt and Rachael's philanthropy efforts, did you?

You're here to find out whether the former couple has truly reunited -- and the answer seems apparent at this point.

James and Kirkconnell were spotted a few days ago in Miami, all over each other according to onlookers.

A few days before this sighting, Matt admitted that his goal was to win Rachael back over.

"I've seen Rachael a handful of times," James told People Magazine in late April, confirming his feelings and his romantic efforts by emphasizing:

"I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

That's not all James had said about Rachael, of course.

Just weeks after selecting her as the winner of his Bachelor season, Matt cut Kirkconnell loose due to a number of inappropriate social media messages from her past that had emerged online.

These posts included the graphic designer having attended an antebellum-themed party as recently as 2018.

“We’re not [together],” Matt said on the After the Final Rose special this spring, referencing Rachael's past actions and adding:

“It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand.

"It’s as simple as that. … You know what was a long time ago? Plantations.”

To his credit, James did say he was willing to give Kirkconnell a chance to grow and learn and evolve -- and it appears he's done just that.

James also opened up on the latest episode of the “Pomp” podcast about what prompted him to commit to the relationship once again.

“She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing.’ That’s really all I needed,” he explained.

“It was an ultimatum that I needed. It’s been great.”

And here they are now, considering a major decision as a couple.

Might they soon move in together?!?

Not any time too soon, an insider tells Us Weekly:

“They are just soaking up every moment when they are together and want to go steady for a bit before taking the next steps.”