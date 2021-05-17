Prince Harry: The Royal Family Caused Me SO Much Pain and Suffering!

For Prince Harry, it's not enough that -- for all intents and purposes -- he's left The Royal Family behind.

The handsome Duke must also kick his family members in their irresponsible, antiquated and downright evil behinds as well.

In a manner of speaking, that is.

In a podcast interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman last Thursday, Harry spoke candidly about his alleged loved ones for the first time since he and wife Meghan Markle blasted the Royals in a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

And we mean that in the strongest possible terms.

They BLASTED the Royals.

On an episode of "Armchair Expert," Harry didn't even try beat around any bushes when the topic turned to his upbringing.

"I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody," Harry said at one point, prior to emphasizing that his goal is to raise his children differenly from how he was raised:

"When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on."

Pretty pointed criticism right there, isn't it?

Added the 36-year old:

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway.

"So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.'"

Harry and Markle are parents to a two-year old son named Archie and are expecting a little girl later this year.

Harry didn't lay all the blame for his troubled past on his father, Prince Charles.

Instead, he delved farther back into Royal history and cast a damning light on the whole Royal Family stuff.

"I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go:

"'OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he's treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?"

The Duke of Sussex compared growing up under the scrutiny of the U.K. press to both "The Truman Show" and 'being in a zoo."

He said he wanted to bolt since he was in his 20s, and finally realized it was time once he started a family of his own.

"I don't want this job, I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum," Harry said, recalling his inner turmoil when he was a young adult.

Enter Markle, enter someone who saw his pain -- and then enter therapy for Harry.

"She saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil," he said of his now-wife.

Harry also opened up about his own mental health struggles, and how important it is for everyone to take care of themselves.

"Speaking out, especially now in today's world, is a sign of strength rather than a sign of weakness," he said.

"If we neglect our collective well-being, then we're screwed because if we can't look after ourselves, we can't look after each other.

"If we can't look after each other, then we can't look after this home that we all inhabit, so it's all part of the same thing.'

This all sounds rather fair and honest, doesn't it?

To anyone NOT associated with Buckingham Palace, perhaps, yes.

As a response to this new interview, several senior aides to the Royal Family released a statement to The Daily Mail calling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles to be revoked following this "disgraceful" attack.

"People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave," alleged one aide.

"To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.

"The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasizing that he's no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain.

"There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn't have the titles."