Porsha Williams Responds to Engagement Backlash: Kiss My Rear End!

Porsha Williams has a message for the haters.

Which, to be frank, includes a whole lot of people these days.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dropped a bombshell of an announcement this week, and it's clear she's still feeling the fallout from its explosion.

That's what happens when you introduce the world to your fiance...

... and he's the estranged husband of your co-worker!

Oh, yes, folks, Porsha is engaged to Simon Guobadia.

Yes, the same Simon Guobadia who is still, technically, married to Falynn Guobadia, with whom Williams appears as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Talk about a shocker, right?!?

"Our relationship began a month ago - yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote alongside the above snapshot of herself and her alleged soulmate four days ago.

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she added.

"I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes.

"He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

To be clear and to be fair, Simon and Falynn announced their plans to divorce this spring.

To also be clear and fair, sources have told TMZ that Porsha and Falynn didn't know each other at all until the latest season of their Bravo series started filming.

Forget what you saw and heard on television.

They were reportedly told to act like friends, despite literally meeting for the first time when cameras first rolled.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon explained on Instagram upon confirming he had proposed and she had accepted.

"I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

Both halves of this new couple, however, are aware that their coupling up is going to lead to backlash.

They tried to stave it off as best they could on social media when breaking their engagement news to the world.

Wrote Porsha, for example:

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing.

"That’s between the two of them."

As you might expect, though, such words haven't had a very powerful effect.

There are still plenty of critics out there.

“I really [don’t] know how to handle your a– right now,” one Twitter user wrote to Porsha after learning of her romance with Simon, prompting a straightforward reply from Williams:

How about you kiss it.

Porsha clearly isn't taking any you-know-what from strangers who think they know better.

Elsewhere on social media this week, Porsha shared a couple of telling posts on her Instagram page.

One post featured a quote from Khloe Kardashian, who is currently in the midst of yet another cheating scandal involving her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson:

May all the negative energy trying to bring you down come to an end. May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion.

As you can see above, Williams also said the following:

If ‘if you don’t give a [damn], we don’t give a f*ck’ was a couple.

Sure looks like Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are just doing them, you know?

You can go ahead and do you over there.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, meanwhile, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Guobadia.

"I think it's wild, man," he said "I'm staying tuned. I can't wait to find out more. That's what I think."

For his part, Simon wants everyone to know one thing:

He. Did. Not. Cheat.

“Let’s have some fun,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you.

"In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha. I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened.

"Let’s get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life."