Porsha Williams: Engaged! To Co-Star's Estranged Husband! After a Month of Dating!

You may wanna be sitting down for this, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

Heck, all celebrity gossip fans.

Because Porsha Williams has a rather stunning announcemene to make.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the veteran Bravo personality confirmed that she's dating Simon Guobadia.. yes, the same Simon Guobadia who is MARRIED to Porsha's co-star, Falynn Guobadia.

Simon and Falynn are estranged, just to be clear.

But still.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote alongside a selfie with Simon.

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes.

'He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Just two weeks ago, Falynn announced that she and Simon were getting divorced after two years of marriage.

While reality star stopped short of saying she was engagement, Simon later confirmed the pair were, indeed, planning to get married.

After a month of dating.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur (pictured below with his first wife) wrote on Instagram.

"I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

Aware of the potential for backlash, Williams elaborated in her message:

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing.

"That’s between the two of them."

She continued:

"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.

"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!

And she concluded:

It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins.

Above, Porsha references her own ex, Dennis McKinley.

The two split after Williams gave birth to now 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena.

In his own post announcing the couple's shocking engagement, Simon thanked friends and family for their support.

He also shared a close-up image of the enormous emerald cut diamond ring that he presented to Williams.

"Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. [sic] Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," he wrote.

"What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered."

Falynn, for her part, has not posted anything since either of these respective announcements.

Added Simon on social media:

"The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.

"Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves."

Among those offering support in the comments section was NeNe Leakes, who posted:

"Congrats P! Always choose happiness first #Lovewins."

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, chimed in as follows: "MAZEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏"

And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote: "Congrats!! So happy for you 🙌💃💕💋👧🏼."