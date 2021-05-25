Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes: Boom! We're Engaged!

Nathan Bates stars on Bringing Up Bates, a reality show on something called UPtv.

Going forward, however, the 27-year old is now set to take on an even more important and rewarding role:

That of husband, provider and, we assume someday, father.

Yup: Nathan Bates is engaged!

Bates proposed to his girlfriend, Esther Keyes, on Saturday, May 22, following an impressive three-city journey that brought them to both of their native states.

Explained Nathan to Us Weekly of what went down... and why:

“We first went to Welcome Lake in Pennsylvania, then to Norris Lake in Rocky Top, Tennessee, and ended at Conway Lake in Orlando, Florida.

"I have been praying and waiting for this moment, and I wanted it to be perfect for Esther!"

As for when the actual proposal took place? And where?

Nathan asked for Esther's hand at the home of a family friend in Orlando.

When the pair arrived, they were greeted by a backdrop lined with marquee letters spelling “marry me."

After Bates popped the gigantic question -- and Keyes happily answered in the affirmative -- the couple enjoyed a special dinner, danced and watched fireworks.

Bates, the fifth oldest of 19 kids, went on to give credit to his loved ones, telling Us Weekly:

“To be honest, I could have never pulled it off without help from my friend Bill Mott in Pennsylvania, my sister [Erin Bates] who decorated the location in Tennessee, my sisters [Alyssa Bates and Carlin Bates] who decorated in Florida, and my friends Dan and Janie Drummond.

"[They] allowed us to use their car, boat and house to create a magical evening!"

Was Keyes blown away?

You bet!

"I couldn’t believe all of the preparation and planning that Nathan put into making this proposal such an incredible weekend," she told Fox News on Monday.

"I still can’t believe it has finally happened!

"It has truly been the most special few days I’ve ever had! I’m feeling so many emotions right now, but mostly just excitement and thankfulness that God has allowed us to experience so much together!"

The twosome went Instagram official in December 2020.

Nathan, meanwhile, has now become the first of his brothers to get engaged in eight years.

“We are excited to start making future wedding plans!” Esther told the aforementioned tabloid.

“But at the moment, I’m trying to just soak in all of the joys of being Nathan’s fiancé!

For her part, Katie Bates recently got engaged to Travis Clark after one year of courting, also agreeing to marry while spending time in Florida.

“Taking this next step in our relationship is something we have prayed about and have looked forward to for a long time!” she said in April.

“We are excited about what God is doing in our lives, and we can’t wait to see what He has in store for our future."

Bringing Up Bates is currently on Season 10, causing us to believe that all of the wedding action leading up to and through Nathan's proposal will likely be featured on upcoming episodes.

Congrats to the happy couple!