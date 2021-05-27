Mike Sorrentino Welcomes a Son! See the Perfect Pics!

We've got ourselves a situation, Jersey Shore fans.

Or, to be more specific, we've got ourselves a cute, adorable, brand new Situation.

On Wednesday, May 26, Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s very first child.

The couple shared the blessed news about the arrival of their son a day later, including with the confirmation a photo of the newborn and some important facts about him, too.

“Romeo Reign Sorrentino May 26, 2021, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches,” Mike and Lauren captioned the following snapshot.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members announced in November 2020 that their rainbow baby was on the way, approximately one year after their tragic miscarriage.

“We have a baby Situation,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

From there, Lauren frequently kept social media followers apprised of both her status, and the status of the human being growing in her womb.

On Valentine's Day, for example, she wrote:

“We are officially 25 weeks and baby Sitch is the size of a cauliflower!

"Time is going so fast right now but I want to make sure I book a little maternity photo shoot so I can have these memories forever.

"Please let me know what your favorite stage of pregnancy was.

"I think I may be in mine right now because I’m feeling good, not huge yet and able to eat what I want, for now, that may change again."

Late last year, the couple confirmed that a boy was on the way, prompting Mike to tell Us Weekly:

“I think I had that hunch that whole time.

"I was in so much shock and just happy that everything was going well that I couldn’t even get past it to thinking what the sex was."

Mike, of course, spent several months in prison in 2019 on tax fraud charges.

"The night he came home, we actually conceived,” Lauren said during a November 2019 Good Morning America appearance.

“And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching.

"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing...

"It was hard. It was really difficult. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

The arrival of Mike and Lauren's firstborn, meanwhile, coincides with plenty of other receny Jersey Shore news.

Mike’s costar, Deena Cortese, welcomed baby number-two with her husband, Christopher Buckner, in early May.

In a far different kind of development, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking a break from the franchise to deal with mental health issues in the wake of yet another domestic violence arrest.

And, finally, Snooki is returning this summer for new episodes after taking a year off from the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation kicks off a new season on Thursday, June 3.

We're so very happy for Mike and Lauren!

They're son is absolutely perfect!