Mike Shouhed Finally Admits to Sexting Scandal: My Bad, Everyone!

Mike Shouhed has finally come clean.

About doing something rather dirty.

After denying early on during Season 9 of Shahs of Sunset that he sent inappropriate text messages behind the back of his girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, Shouhed has now done a 180.

He's confessed to making this grave mistake -- and even offered up details behind what transpired.

"It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done," Shouhed tells E! News.

"Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time.

"It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that.

"I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now."

On the Shahs of Sunset season premiere, someone sent Paulina graphic messages and photos allegedly between Mike and another female.

She understandable blew up and sent screenshots of everything to all his friends... prior to Shouhed telling them he was hacked and the texts were "1000% fake."

That's what he said then.

It's not what he's saying now.

"I feel bad about what happened," added Shouhed to E!.

"I learned a lot from it. Because of it I grew and we're in a much better place today than when we were when this show was being filmed."

Wait... so Paulina has forgiven her boyfriend for these text exchanges?

That seems impossible. And yet.

"I tell you, as odd as it may seem, we are more in love than we've ever been," Shouhed swore to E!.

I groveled, I begged, I apologized and I realized that what I have with Paulina means more to me than any amount of stimulation I might have gotten from a conversation I shouldn't have had."

In a preview for this Sunday's new episode of Shahs of Sunset, Mike reveals to his co-stars he hasn't been "honest," seemingly confessing to the sexts shortly afterward.

"With this group, we hold each other accountable for everything we do -- sometimes a little extremely," Shouhed teases of what's about to air.

"In most groups, if two people are having an issue in their relationship and you have a group of friends, typically people are trying to make things better and help you overcome these issues and obstacles that you have."

He continued:

"But with this group, they wanted to get to the core of it: 'What's going on, how did it happen? What were the details?'

"So they're a little intrusive, but that's what I love about these guys."

In conclusion:

"I just had to set the record straight for everything.

"So you guys will have to watch and see how it unfolds.

"But it was just time that we had a real conversation with each other because I was tired of some of the nonsense that was happening and the chatter that was being done behind our backs."

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Can you believe Paulina hasn't broken up with Mike over this scandal?!?