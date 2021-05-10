Meri Brown: I'm a Fighter! And a Good Person!

To many observers, Meri Brown is a victim of an emotionally abusive marriage.

To Meri Brown, however, she's a survivor... who is using as inspiration the fictional star of a show that spawned a spinoff about special victims of a very different kind.

Which is a long-winded way of saying the following:

Brown just shared a quote by Olivia Benson, the lead detective on Law & Order.

In what context?

In the context, it certainly seems, of a crumbling marriage whose trials and tribulations have been full display over the past couple months.

Reads the quote in question:

"You're a fighter. Look at everything you've overcome. Don't give up now."

The main thing Meri has been forced to overcome these days has been a very selfish and unloving husband.

This is no longer an opinion, either.

On an April episode of Sister Wives, Kody came right out and said he feels basically nothing any longer for Meri.

"I'm looking for a spark -- something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other," Kody said in a confessional at the time.

Kody went on to note that the spouses' problems existed "long before Janelle even came into the family" and were then exacerbated by Meri's castfishing scandal in 2015.

In the years since Meri tried and miserably failed to date outside of this relatiionship?

The aforementioned spark "has never manifested," Kody added on air.

Where does this leave things between Meri and Kody?

The latter seems content to mostly hang out with Robyn and his other three sister wives, while Meri keeps telling the world that she won't give up on her marriage.

That's what the above quote seems to signify.

"For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up," Meri said very simply to People Magazine this spring.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Brown added a pair of motivational quotes.

"I'm sorry they couldn't see the good in you, but that is no reason for you to no longer see the good in yourself," she shared.

And then:

"Destiny turns it's favor toward those who act."

We really do hope Meri takes these words to heart.

We really do hope she continues to see the good in herself, even though Kody clearly does not.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through," Meri added to People in this same recent interview.

"And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now."

Meri has almost never been willing to criticize Kody directly, choosing instead to upload these kinds of mysterious quotes online.

To wit, from several days ago:

"In order to heal, we have to be aware of the pain we have caused other people. We have to be willing to apologize and be accountable to it."

Sadly, we somehow doubt Kody is planning to apologize any time soon.