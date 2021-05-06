Meghan Markle Accused of Plagiarizing New Children's Book. Yikes!

Meghan Markle is getting slammed once again by the online community.

This time, however, it's not due to her allegedly pompous attitude or the way she reportedly treated staff members during her time as a committed member of The Royal Family.

Instead, the criticism is related to Markle's forthcoming book.

And whether or not it's an original idea.

On Wednesday, Markle confirmed she had written The Bench, a children's book that explores the bond between fathers and sons ... as seen through a mother's eyes.

In a press release, Markle detailed that the book was inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle said in a statement through publisher Random House Children's Books.

"That poem became this story."

Did it, though?

"Before you run out and waste money on the book by Harry’s wife, read The Boy on the Bench by Corrinne Averiss and Gabriel Alborozo … The original,” one Twitter user wrote of the apparent likeness.

Others on social media expressed a similar sentiment.

They said that not only are the titles of the book basically the same -- but so is the artwork, as Markle released a handful of imagess (below) from her upcoming release.

One online critic, Emma Kaye Wootton, even suggested that the book was “Blatantly plagiarized” and that Markle’s work should be “boycotted.”

That's a seriously harsh accusation.

At this point, however, Averiss herself stepped in.

“Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities,” the author wrote on Twitter.

So... case closed in that case?

In his column for MailOnline, Piers Morgan took issue with Markle writing about parenthood in this manner, given her estranged relationship with her own dad, Thomas Markle.

“Lest we forget,” Morgan fumed on Wednesday.

“Ms. Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father, Thomas, and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other."

Lest we also forget, of course, Markle shot down Morgan's romantic advances years ago and the total loser has had it out for her ever since.

Added Morgan in his latest piece:

"She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding. This doesn’t seem like someone overly keen to operate ‘an inclusive lens’ to me.

"In fact, it seems a singularly EX-clusive lens."

Dynamite word play there, Piers. You really nailed her.

Markle's book will be available to purchase on June 8 and is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life," said Markle.

"This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."