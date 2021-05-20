Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell: ALL Over Each Other in Miami!

Simply put, Bacheloor Nation fans and followers?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are totally doing each other once again.

The latest Bachelor lead and his chosen suitor got together on the show's finale... only to break up weeks later after Kirkconnell's racially-insensitive past Tweets and social media posts came to light.

On ABC's After the Final Rose special, James made it clear he was done with Rachael, refusing to even hug her on stage.

But then?

Well.

Something inside of Matt changed.

Call it the magic of true love or the blinding of true love or perhaps the evolution of two people trying to find themselves in the spotlight, but here we are.

Or, should we say, there they are. In Miami.

On Monday, James and Kirkconnell were photographed strolling arm-in-arm along the beach in southern Florida.

In photos obtained and published by Page Six, James is shirtless and rocking neon green swim trunks, while Kirkconnell is in a printed bikini top and black shorts.

The two are looking as cozy as ever, too.

An witness told Us Weekly that the duo were “on a date together at David Grutman’s Komodo restaurant in Miami” one day prior these pictures were taken.

“They enjoyed dinner while sitting in a booth side-by-side. They were cozied up next to each other,” this source said.

“Their affection for one another was on display and they weren’t hiding it.”

About two weeks earlier, James made it clear that his romantic sights were set back on Rachael.

"I've seen Rachael a handful of times," James told People magazine toward the end of Aprri, addressing reports that the two are giving this yet another shot.

"I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

Mere weeks before this admission, James said on air that Kirkconnell cannot understand what it's like to live in America as a Black person.

As a result, he simply didn't think a future could be possible.

To be fair, though, he did leave the door open.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. I have to take a step back and allow her to put in the work,” James told host Emmanuel Acho in March.

“We are not [together]. It was as tough as you can imagine.

"It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that was problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand.”

For her part, Kirkconnell said she was "living in ignorance" when she attended a controversial antebellum gathering three years ago, adding on the ABC special:

“I thought about how strong I thought our relationship was, so for him to end things, he must have been very, very hurt by everything.

“It was hard because I lost the love of my life and in the process of doing that, I hurt him.

"I love him so much and I always will. I do feel like I finally do know what real love feels like.”

That appears to now be true on Matt's part as well.

A source recently told Page Six that while the couple are back on, they “still have issues to work through” in their relationship.

“They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it’s still fresh,” the insider added.