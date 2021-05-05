Marilyn Manson Faces Prison Time as New Accuser Comes Forward: I Survived the Most Terrifying Monster In the World

Marilyn Manson has made a career out of shocking audiences with his edgy lyrics and wild onstage antics.

But it seems that throughout his time in the spotlight, Manson's most scandalous behavior took place behind closed doors.

In recent months, several accusers have come forward with claims of being abused by Manson.

The allegations began with actress Evan Rachel Wood, who named Manson as the rapist she had referenced when she testified before Congress in 2018.

Shortly thereafter, Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco provided graphic descriptions of the physical and psychological abuse she endured during her two-year relationship with Manson.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating Bianco's claims, a move that could result in prison time for Manson.

The investigation is launching just as a fifteenth accuser comes forward with more shocking claims of abuse against the 52-year-old.

In an interview with People magazine, Ashley Morgan Smithline opened up about the waking nightmare that was her two-year relationship with Manson.

"I survived a monster," Smithline bluntly tells the magazine.

"He seemed brilliant and I still think he is," she says of her early days with Manson.

"We talked about Nabokov and Tolstoy and foreign films and not in a pretentious 'first year of film school' way. In a way of really appreciating art and literature."

Smithline, who is of Jewish descent, says that Manson coerced her into purchasing Nazi memorabilia for him while she was traveling abroad.

"He kind of made it like this is just like a joke between us," she says.

"I think at that point, I was already coerced enough that I felt he would not like me if I didn't bring those things. If I'd known the weapons would be used on me, I think it would have felt a lot stranger."

Smithline says that Manson repeatedly raped her, and at one point he broke her nose during a violent struggle.

She claims that he whipped her and assaulted her with knives and other weapons throughout their relationship.

In an appalling allegation that's been echoed by several other accusers, she says that Manson was in the habit of locking her in what he called "the bad girls' room" whenever he was unhappy with her mood or behavior.

"If I had to pee while he was replaying one of his songs I'd heard 30,000 times, I'd have to be locked in the box," she says. "I was malnourished and cold."

Smithline says that at her lowest point, she weighed just 80 pounds, and Manson delighted in cutting her emaciated torso and carving his initials into her thigh.

"I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," Smithline says of the scars that remain to this day.

The 36-year-old model tells People that at one point, Manson forced her to enter a blood pact.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," she says.

"The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."

But most traumatic of all, Smithline says, were the times when she would be awakened by Manson attempting to rape her.

"He kept telling me, 'You can't rape someone that you're in love with,'" she says.

Manson has not publicly responded to the latest allegations against him, but his legal team has issued a statement denying Smithline's claims.

"There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them," the statement reads.

"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week."

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.