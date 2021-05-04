Mackenzie McKee: This is SO Unfair! Why Am I Being Canceled??

Mackenzie McKee is a main cast member on Teen Mom OG.

She has over one million followers on Instagram and over 362,000 Twitter followers and over 550,000 people have signed up to watch her on TikTok.

And yet:

The very popular and widely-seen reality star swears she's being canceled.

And she thinks it's so very unfair, you guys.

Back in January, McKee referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "colored" woman.

She received understandable backlash for using this term and later apologized for it, claiming awhile back that she was unaware of any negative connotations associated with the label.

Why has this supposed misstep come back up of late?

Because McKee says MTV did not allow her to properly address the mistake in public after she made it because Teen Mom producers wanted to see her feud with Cheyenne Floyd play out on air.

Now that the episode has aired in which Floyd takes issue with the epithet?

Well, McKee is afraid she'll be fired.

"Every single day. I do not stand for racism and Never have," McKee said recently on Instagram.

"I’ve learned so much and every one of us needs to open our eyes. I’m truly sorry for what I once said."

Fair enough, right?

Most observers appear to have moved on from McKee's word usage, especially now that the latest season of Teen Mom OG is over.

Except McKee herself hasn't moved on.

She continues to bring up the controversy and continues to claim she's being erased from the pop culture universe.

On TikTok, for example, McKee addressed parents across the globe with this scenario:

"When you are a mom... and that child makes one little mistake because they're human and that's what humans do, do we let that define everything about them?

"Do we automatically dismiss all the good they do... and we cancel them?"

We'll play along here and give McKee the answer she craves:

No, no decent parent does this.

Continued Mackenzie in her rant:

"And we cancel them and they are now known for that one mistake they did and we blow that up and focus on that little mistake? No."

She continues:

"Because we're smarter than that."

"So, why are we doing that to other people?"

"Why do we blow up every little mistake they do and dismiss all the hard work they put in or dismiss where there heart truly is?"

In conclusion, according to McKee?

"Why do we dismiss all the mistakes we've ever made and just cancel people?"

We'll go ahead and answer Mackenzie again.

But this time, she may not like what we have to say.

No one does this.

There's no such thing as cancel culture.

It's a misused, ridiculous term made popular by certain members of the Republican Party who are trying to fire up their base and blame Liberals for... honestly?

We're not even sure what.

What does happen to some people is that they say or do something wildly irresponsible or inappropriate and they then face some consequences as a result.

This happens all the time. This has happened all the time since the dawn of mankind.

And this should happen all the time.

Do you want to live in a society where people can say or do absolutely anything without any repercussions?

Back to Mackenzie McKee, though.

As we've noted, she has not been fired, even if some critics believe she should be.

On a Teen Mom episode this spring, Mackenzie even spoke with a social rights activist from Color Of Change to educate herself more on her racially insensitive remarks.

What are some of the things you feel like you’ve learned since you said that? she was asked at the time.

“My privilege," she replied.

"I used to say ‘how am I privileged I’ve been through hard things too.'

"But I realized I never had it hard because of my skin color."

This is not really it, but McKee is on the right track.

Her mother died of cancer. Her husband cheated on her.

Of course Mackenzie has been through some hard things.

She just has the privilege that none of these things were ever made harder, and no other terrible things have happened to her, based simply on the color of her skin.

Know what else?

She has the privilege of messing up and NOT being canceled (whatever the heck that means) because she's white.