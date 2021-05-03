Mackenzie Edwards Shares Mysterious Message, Says the "Game [Has] Changed"

Mackenzie Edwards is no longer part of the Teen Mom universe.

But that doesn't mean Mackenzie Edwards can't keep Teen Mom fans around the Internt guessing.

The polarizing (former) MTV personality shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page this weekend, one that both her fans and critics wondering what the heck is going on.

Wrote Mackenzie via a meme that went live on Friday:

” … She remembered who she was, and the game changed."

To what game could Edwards be referring here?

Is there any chance she's seen the reasonable light and finally left her unreliable husband, Ryan?

In the Comments section of her post, most folks referenced the intense exchange at last month's Teen Mom OG reunion between Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney and and Mackenize's in-laws, Jen and Larry.

As you very likely know by now, a bulk of this past season focused on these four individuals going at it.

All over how much time Maci and Ryan's 12-year old son, Bentley, gets to spend with his dad and his dad's family members.

According to Maci and Taylor, the young man doesn't really want to see his often-troubled and drug-addicted father.

According to Jen and Larry, though, Maci has been going out of her way to keep Bentley away from them... against the boy's wishes.

"Ryan has never been there for [his son] but y’all put it on Bentley, y’all make Bentley feel guilty,” Taylor vented during part two of the aforementioned special.

He then called Larry a “sorry son of a bitch."

“You are not putting Bentley first,” Jen later fired back, to which Taylor replied: “You ain’t either when you guilt-trip him!”

It's all very ugly and very sad, considering there's a 12-year old stuck in the middle of the feud.

However, Maci allegedly has tried to put an endd to the chaos by getting her rivals fired from Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie was the first person to acknowledge that producers have let her, Ryan, Jen and Larry go.

But she's tried to also say that she's happier and better off now, knowing she never has to film again.

“We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” Mackenzie said on Instagram last month, claiming she was itching to leave on her own accord and adding:

“We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

How willl the couple make money, though?

“Mackenzie’s doing her thing with her business and I am starting my own fabrication business building off-road race cars and racing them as well," Ryan said of his future in a recent interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

As for why Maci, Ryan's 29-year-old ex, took steps to get the Edwards clan fired?

In this same interview Ryan stated the truth, as he sees it:

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth. She will always fight to have us off the show."