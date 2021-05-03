Maci Bookout: Screw Ryan Edwards! Bentley Is Taylor McKinney's Son!

We think it's safe to say that Ryan Edward and Taylor McKinney are not exactly besties.

But as tumultuous as their relationship has been from the start, it may have just reached a new rock bottom, thanks to comments made by Maci Bookout.

Maci of course, is the wife of Taylor, and she has a son, 12-year-old Bentley, from her relationship with Ryan.

The relationship between the exes has never been a friendly one but the simmering tension really boiled over last month.

That's when Ryan sent his parents to fight his battle.

Yes, at this year's Teen Mom OG reunion show, Ryan refused to even take the stage with Maci and Taylor, much less talk with them.

And at that point, it became the Taylor show.

While the latter lurked in the wings and sulked, McKinney blasted Edwards about everything from his drug use to his shoddy parenting.

On the matter of Bentley, however, Taylor had only good things to say, a fact that probably pissed Ryan off even more.

"Bentley is becoming a young man. I think he’s shown the Edwards that he’s found his voice. He can think for himself," Taylor said of the boy's growing independence.

Of course, there were other points in which Taylor became downright defensive.

And how could anyone blame him when you're dealing with this crew of losers?

“Ya’ll saw the clip. He sat there and called my wife a B---h. In past seasons the things he’s done to Bentley, poking fun at him, making fun of him, calling him a cry baby," Taylor railed after a montage of Ryan's worst moments from the past season was shown.

"Enough is enough. Grow up and be a man. Don’t be a coward. Come sit out here and sit on the couch with us.”

Asked if he believes that Ryan is sober, as he claims to be, Taylor did't mince any words:

'“No I don’t. This is our opinion," he told host Dr. Drew.

"It’s based on when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly keep his eyes open," Taylor continued.

'That’s not a place I feel safe to send our son with that guy.”

If you look at that last statement closely enough, you'll find the moment that's causing fans to lose their minds over appreciation for Taylor.

Yes, Taylor referred to Bentley not as his stepson, but instead as "our son."

"I have a new love and appreciation for Taylor standing up for Bentley and calling him 'our son,'" one person wrote on Twitter.

"Listen, Taylor did not come to play with you hoes! I knew he was a real one but when he said 'OUR SON' I was giving that man a standing ovation!" another added. "THAT'S A MAN."

Amazingly, Maci "liked" both of those tweets, which is basically her way of saying Bentley is indeed Ryan's son.

Yes, Maci is no doubt basking in victory after dominating the reunion show and getting the entire Edwards family fired afterward.

But at the end of the day, she still has a son with Ryan -- which means she'll still have to deal with him on occasion.