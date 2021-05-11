Maci Bookout: Ryan Edwards Is a Deadbeat! I'm Bentley's Mom AND Dad!

If you've been watching Teen Mom OG the past few seasons, then you already know that Ryan Edwards has failed to grow out of hit D-bag phase.

If anything, it seems that Ryan has only gotten worse with age.

This can be good news for viewers, as Ryan's douche-baggery is occasionally very entertaining (in a guilty pleasure sort of way).

Unfortunately, it's very bad news for his kids, who are forced to contend with their father's asinine behavior.

Of course, Ryan has been fired from the show at Maci Bookout's request, so from here on out, we may only get updates on his buffoonery from social media.

Fortunately, Maci loves to throw subtle shade in her ex's direction, and if you know how to read between the lines, you might find the occasional low-key update about her deadbeat baby daddy.

Sunday was Mother's Day, and like the rest of her colleagues in the Teen Mom Universe, Maci posted about spending time with her family and basking in their adoration.

And it seems that Maci's day included a baseball game that doubled as a tribute to moms.

Yes, the whole family gathered to watch 12-year-old Bentley take the mound.

And like the rest of his team, he was rocking a pink jersey with his mother's name on the back.

"These sweet and sweaty little humans make motherhood so much fun for me! #blessedmama#thingsthatmatter," Maci captioned her post featuring pics from the game.

Sounds like the game was enjoyed by all, and Maci got to enjoy the sight of her son taking the field in a jersey that paid tribute to his devoted mom.

And what does all of this have to do with Ryan, you may be wondering?

Well, on the surface, nothing.

But it's worth noting that sports in general -- and baseball in particular -- were among the few things on which Ryan and Bentley could see eye-to-eye.

The father and son duo has frequently been photographed enjoying batting practice or hitting the golf course together.

Of course, the last time we saw these two engage in any sort of athletic bonding together, it didn't go so well.

You probably remember the episode of Teen Mom OG:

The Edwards family went golfing together, and the day ended in tears thanks to Ryan bullying Bentley relentlessly.

Sadly, this proved to be part of a larger pattern.

And we're sure it factored into Maci's decision to revoke Ryan's visitation rights.

These days, Ryan is once again permitted to visit Bentley, but it seems that he wasn't in attendance during his son's most recent baseball game.

In fact, as far as we can tell, Ryan hasn't been on hand for any of Bentley's games all season.

It's an odd development, considering how hard Ryan had to work to earn his visitation rights back.

We're sure that Maci's main reason for posting Sunday's pics was to share her pride in her happy family.

But she probably knew that the photos would stir up a mix of jealousy and rage in Ryan, as well.

And we like to think she was perfectly okay with that.