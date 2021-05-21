Loren Brovarnik Blasted by 90 Day Fiance Fans: She's a Secret Mean Girl!

Just as spring began, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik revealed that they're expecting their second child.

This is wonderful news, and the majority of 90 Day Fiance fans were overjoyed for the fan-favorite couple.

But a small but vocal portion of the fandom has recently soured on Loren.

Singling out her appearance on Pillow Talk in particular, they have begun to label her ... a mean girl.

For the record, Alexei is still the unquestioned darling as far as many fans are concerned.

He's a charming, handsome dude ... and, well, we're all painfully aware of how 90 Day Fiance feels about women.

But Loren's role on Pillow Talk is rubbing some fans the wrong way.

Loren, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, is being accused of being a "bully."

She has also been criticized for an alleged bad attitude and for making conversations about herself.

This is actually not the first time that this has come up.

Even back during the Happily Ever After? Season 2 Tell All, Loren came under fire.

There, she and Paola Mayfield both grilled their castmate, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava.

Loren and Pao were both accused of being bullies, being mean girls, and displaying superiority complexes for all to see.

On Pillow Talk, Loren has had a lot to say about other stars on the show.

She has spoken about Chantel Everett and Larissa Lima in particular.

Now, people have more to say about her as she comments on this season of Happily Ever After? alongside her husband.

"Loren is so annoying. Its always about her in the PT," one user prompted on Reddit.

"She always came across as the spoiled, rich, mean girl in high school," replied one commenter.

That same commenter specified: "Especially at the Tell All when both she and Pao ganged up on Anfisa."

"She also tries to act morally superior to everyone," another complained.

Notably, Loren has taken aim at castmates with dishonest intentions in the past, feeling that they make the visa process look bad.

One commenter griped that Loren's commentary and reactions are "insufferable."

"When they show that clip of Danielle and Mohammed, you can tell Loren is loving the drama," accused one viewer.

"Really made me dislike her," the commenter announced.

That fan explained "because that shouldn't be your reaction to such awful comments."

"Unpopular opinion, but I always found her annoying since her first episode," another announced.

"The most irritating thing about Loren is like you say, she makes everything about her," they griped.

"And," the reddit denizen accused, "always pulls out the crocodile tears when she’s not getting her way."

Others felt that she was too pushy with Alexei whens he encouraged him to go into modeling.

Alexei, after all, was not actually interested in that career.

(What a reversal of Russ and Pao's storyline, you know?)

Others took shots at Alexei while they were on the subject, however.

"Ah, they both suck," one wrote.

The commenter allowed: "All you Alexei fans can downvote me if you like."

The Alexei critic explained: "But he reminds me of so many guys I knew from eastern Europe ( he's originally from Ukraine and immigrated to Israel)."

"He's cool for the most part," they observed.

"But," the commenter wrote, "sometimes says things that are misogynistic."