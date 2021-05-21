Lisa Rinna: I Like Scott Disick ... I Just Don't Want Him Banging My Daughter!

It's been almost six months since the world first learned that Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin.

Note that we used the word "dating" there.

Yes, when these to began hooking up, it was widely hoped that their relationship was just a casual fling.

But that hasn't been the case.

In fact, it seems as though these two lovebirds are getting closer by the day.

Maybe Scott is feeling especially lonely now that Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.

Or maybe he really is head over heels for a woman nearly 20 years his junior.

Whatever the case, these two are absolutely an item.

And not surprisingly, Amelia's parents -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin -- are less than thrilled about the situation.

Early reports made it clear that Rinna was deeply upset about the Scott-Amelia relationship.

But now, the former actress seems to have softened in her stance -- at least a little bit.

Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week, and when host Andy Cohen pressed her on the situation, she gave a surprising response.

"[He's] very similar to what you thought when you met him," Rinna told Cohen of her first time meeting Scott.

"He's more handsome in person."

Yeah, that's nice -- but how does Lisa feel about this father of three hooking up with her teenage daughter?

"He was very nice, we had a very nice time," she continued

Finally, she conceded that while she's not thrilled with the situation, she's come to accept it.

"It is what it is, guys. It is what it is," she concluded.

Insiders say Scott and Amelia's relationship has been a source of tension within the Hamlin family ever since they started dating last year.

The only consolation for Lisa and Lisa and Harry is that Amelia is, by all accounts, very mature for her age.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," a source recently told People magazine.

"It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference," the insider added.

"They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A."

Scott has a history of dating teenage models, and yes, that's more than a little gross.

Right before Amelia, he was dating Sofia Richie, and that relationship also lasted much longer than expected.

The couple went their separate ways after dating for nearly three years.

That's a long time in the life of a teenager!

Of course, before that, he was with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children who's actually older than Scott is.

So maybe the guy doesn't have a type.

Or maybe he's trying to make Kourtney jealous with much newer models.

Whatever the case, it seems that this situation is unlikely to end well for Amelia.

We can only hope that she knows the score, and she's in this thing for the clout.

You never know!

Kids these days are savvier than ever, and dating Scott does big things for one's level of notoriety.