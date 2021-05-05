Leah Messer: The World Needs to Know About My Battle With Breast Cancer

On a trailer for the new season of MTV's Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer found a lump in her breast and decided to have a biopsy done.

A jarring experience, to say the least.

It was a deeply personal moment, even by the standards of a show that prides itself on digging deep into the lives of its subjects.

This season will surely explore Leah's health struggles in great detail, just as the one before it explored her troubled past.

Even after so many years in the spotlight, it can't be easy for the West Virginia native to share so much of herself.

So why did she do it?

Well, it seems that Leah not only wants to raise awareness, she also hopes that she can help struggling viewers.

Many people going through such trevails feel that they are alone. Well, she wants them to know they're not alone.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to film and I was afraid that they would make that my entire season," Leah told In Touch.

"And it just was something that I felt like I wanted to handle in privacy, alone,” she said - at least initially.

The wait for biopsy results can be excruciatingly long, so Leah kept herself busy by researching her condition.

Her first stop was the home of Jeremy Calvert's mother, who has been in Leah's position before.

“She’s a breast cancer survivor herself,” Messer said.

“And she was like, ‘Leah, this is something that I think you really should talk about on camera.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’m doing it for you all.’"

"It was difficult. And it was concerning," she added.

"And it was a lot of emotions that [were] coming up for me around that time. So I just, I don’t know."

"I think it’s important to talk about [it] when it revolves around women’s health."

Leah also adds, "And it’s something that I’m very passionate about having three daughters, so.”

But while Leah knew that it was important to share her journey, she says it wasn't easy to do so due to her fears about the future.

“I mean, it was definitely concerning,” Leah said in a preview clip for the season of Teen Mom 2 that premiered this week.

“But through the entire process, I tried to remain optimistic."

"Because I never want to speak anything into existence."

“There were so many possibilities of what it could be, but at the end of the day, whatever it was, I was going to make it through it."

"I was going to be resilient. I was going to be strong,” she added.

“I was going to make sure that I was remaining someone that my girls could look up to.”

Leah went on to reveal that it was her concern about her daughters' futures that ultimately led her to go public with her cancer scare.

“I think that it’s always important, especially with our daughters, that we keep an open communication with them about everything that their bodies are going through,” she says.

“My girls are going into middle school this year."

"So it’s something that I would much rather them hear from me."

"When I was in health class in middle school, they didn’t teach us any of that."

"[They didn't teach] about how important our health [is] as women [and] little girls," she added.

"So I think them knowing that I had a lump on my breasts, it was a prime time to kind of have that conversation with them."

"And that’s why I did," she says.

"They were very receptive too.”

Obviously, we'll have to wait and watch this season in order to see how Leah's health crisis plays out.

The good news is, it appears as though Leah's health crisis came and went.

As far as we can tell, the mother of three is currently in perfect health.

But all the same, we're sure the terrifying days when she thought she might have had cancer will make for harrowing television.