Leah Messer Shares Big News About Daughter's Disease: What's Going On?

Hey, do you have a little time to shed some tears over Teen Mom stuff?

If so, then wow, you're in luck!

If not, you may want to rearrange your schedule a little bit, because what we're going to talk about today will inspire one heck of a good cry.

OK, so we all know that Leah Messer's oldest daughters are twins, and that one of the twins, Ali, suffers from muscular dystrophy.

The whole family has been very open about Ali's disease on Teen Mom 2 and on social media, so at this point, we know a fair bit about it.

We know that the type of muscular dystrophy that Ali has is very rare, and that at least at one point she was the only child to have received that diagnoses.

Because of that, her doctors have always been unable to predict what course the disease will take.

We've seen that she's been getting a bit weaker as time goes on, and we've seen her doctor urge Leah to make her use her wheelchair more often.

But as far as life expectancy or an estimate on when she'll rely on the wheelchair full-time, no one really knows.

That's why the news Leah shared yesterday is such a big deal!

Along with this lovely picture of Ali, she told her followers "We're so excited to document this part of our journey with all of you ..."

"Ali's muscle biopsy from 2012 was recently sent to a lab at OSU for new gene therapy testing, possibly a step toward a cure."

That's huge, right?

As she explained further, "If her biopsy responds positively, it could potentially unlock doors for many others."

She said that because of this, she's partnering with a non-profit organization called Cure Rare Disease to do some fundraising "for rare neuromuscular diseases like Ali's."

She asked her followers for creative ideas on how to raise money for this cause -- so far she's thinking about selling shirts featuring a design by Ali or auctioning off some of her artwork and poems.

It's hard to imagine how it must feel for Leah, Ali, and the rest of the family to think that Ali's biopsy could be part of finding a cure for her disease.

She's been spreading awareness about it since she was a toddler, and for her to go on to potentially play a part in this kind of research ...

They all must be very, very proud of her.