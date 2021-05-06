Leah Messer: I Need to Be More Careful About Bringing Men Around My Daughters!

Leah Messer has come a long way.

There was a time when her story was one of Teen Mom's cautionary tales, but in recent years, Leah has turned things around in admirable fashion.

The publication of Messer's memoir last year did wonders for her reputation, as it reminded fans of all that she had endured and overcome in order to find a measure of happiness and stability.

But just because her life is on the upswing, that doesn't mean Leah no longer makes mistakes.

However, her newfound willingness to speak frankly about her own shortcomings means that she's much more candid about her mistakes than she used to be.

Like the rest of the cast, Leah has been giving interviews as part of the promotional campaign for the new season of Teen Mom 2.

And in a recent discussion with Us Weekly, Leah confessed that she recently made a parenting mistake that she deeply regrets.

“The last guy I dated, we dated for at least four months before I even allowed him to come around my kids,” Leah told the outlet.

“That was the biggest mistake, honestly. In my opinion, I just don’t want to confuse them with that.”

Yes, it seems Leah feels that she moved too fast in introducing this mystery man to her daughters.

Of course, it's possible she's being entirely too hard on herself.

After all, four months is a long time to date someone without introducing them to the most important part of your life.

Then again, Leah has dated quite a few losers in her time (remember Jason Jordan?), so maybe she should know by now that four months is only a drop in the bucket in relationship terms.

Thankfully, Messer's not being too hard on herself.

Leah is open about her feeling that she “deserve[s] to date and find that person” but from now on, she won't be introducing that person to her kids until much later in the relationship.

“Exposing them to my kids’ life is something that I really don’t know that I’m even open to at all,” Leah explained to Us.

“That’s kind of where I’m at. … I don’t like to think about it too much.”

As for her future relationships, Leah is letting the chips fall where they may.

“I truly believe that whatever is meant for me, I will attract,” she said.

“I’m so content with being on my own and not dealing with any kind of relationship stuff or any confusion being brought into my daughters’ lives. At the end of the day, whatever’s meant to happen, will happen. If you ask me on a date, cool. I might go, I might not. I might stand you up.”

And she takes a similarly "whatever will be, will be" attitude when asked about the possibility of having more kids.

“There are days when I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I would love to have a son,’” the MTV personality said.

“Then there are days when I’m like, ‘Hell no. I’m not starting over again.’ So it’s kind of that fine line of whatever’s meant to happen will. I’m perfectly content being a mom to the three daughters I have and making sure that they’re successful in life. That’s it.”

Leah has been married twice, and while both relationships ended badly, she says she's not closing the door on married life forever:

“Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!” she said.

“I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will.”

We appreciate that Leah is being more honest with the public these days -- but more importantly, it seems she's also being more honest with herself.