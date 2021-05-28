Lauren Caldwell: Back With James Duggar After Dumping Titus Hall?

Something strange is going on within the Duggar family.

Come to think of it, that's pretty much always the case, but these days, there's a lot of strange stuff going on under Jim Bob's watch.

Obviously, Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges is dominating the headlines these days, but the 33-year-old's future imprisonment (fingers crossed!) is not the only matter taking up Jim Bob's attention these days.

For well over a year now, fans have been taking an intense interest in the love life of Lauren Caldwell, an Arkansas resident who might be next to join the Duggar family.

Lauren is the sister of Kendra Caldwell, and fans are convinced that she'll be marrying into the Counting On clan sometime in the very near future.

She just has to settle the small matter of whom she's going to marry.

First, there were rumors that Lauren was being courted by Jason Duggar.

The neighbors went on a mission trip to Greece together, and a tour guide claims that the two young missionaries introduced themselves as a couple, and invited her to visit them if she should ever find herself visiting the US.

Duggar couples are only allowed to live together after marriage, so it seems that Jason and Lauren thought of themselves as a future married couple, even if they never entered an official courtship.

So it may have come as a surprise to Jason when Lauren got engaged to Titus Hall.

Most courtships result in marriage in the evangelical community to which the Duggars belong.

And of course, virtually all engagements lead to marriage -- and divorce is simply not permitted.

So when Lauren and Titus announced their engagement, it was widely assumed that she would be off the market for good.

But then a highly unexpected thing happened -- Titus and Lauren broke up.

Couples don't just drift apart in the Duggars' world, so fans jumped to the conclusion that couple went their separate ways for a very good reason.

And many have now jumped to the conclusion that that good reason is named James Duggar.

Yes, rumors that Lauren and James are courting have been all over social media in recent weeks.

And why would Lauren wade back into the Duggar pond after escaping and getting engaged to a normal person?

Well, she may have felt that she doesn't have much choice in the matter.

You see, Kendra and Lauren's father is a man named Paul Caldwell, who is the pastor of the church attended by Jim Bob and most of the other Duggars.

For years, it's been rumored that Jim Bob and his close friend Paul arranged the marriage of Joseph and Kendra.

Now, fans are convinced that the pals are hoping to do the same with Lauren and ... well, they don't really care whom she marries, as long as it's a Duggar man.

That may sound absurd -- and it absolutely is -- but you have to remember that these guys never really left the Middle Ages.

And how does Lauren feel about all of this?

Sadly, no one really knows, and it seems unlikely that either Jim Bob or Paul are taking her feelings into account.

As for how Jason Duggar might feel about his ex marrying one of his brothers -- well, he's probably not too crazy about it, but we're sure he learned long ago not to question Jim Bob's decisions.

The man is so obsessed with God that he's spent his life trying to become one.