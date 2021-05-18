Kylie Jenner Ushers In Summer of Crazy Cleavage With Barely-There Bikini

Well, we can all agree that last summer was sort of a bust.

And that means the pressure is on to make up for lost time this year.

You might be feeling overwhelmed as the temperatures warm up and the masks come off, but fortunately, there are trusted sources you can turn to for reliable advice when planning your summer fun:

We're talking, of course, about the CDC and Kylie Jenner.

Yes, in the early days of the pandemic, the surgeon general called upon Kylie to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

And in a way, that's exactly what she did. Hear us out ...

Kylie's quarantine content quickly became the stuff of internet legend.

Right before the lockdowns began, the cosmetics mogul bought a $36 million mansion, and she happily welcomed her followers inside -- and poolside -- for some of the most sultry photoshoots of her career.

Needless to say, most commenters were less interested in the lines of the house than the curves of the owner.

Anyway, as folks get pumped full of Pfizer and Moderna miracle goo, and things very slowly return to some semblance of normalcy, people all over America will start flocking to the newly-reopened beaches.

And Kylie wants to be ready to cash in when they do.

Earlier this week, the mother of one posted some revealing bikini pics.

Of course, we've seen Kylie in a bikini many, many times -- not that we're complaining -- but these pics are notable and newsworthy in ways that go beyond the usual thirst trap reasons.

Kylie is currently vacationing on some undisclosed island, celebrating the birthday of her close friend Yris Palmer.

Naturally, she took the opportunity to pose in some swimwear, captioning the photos:

"My vibe right now is just living life."

And the life of Kylie might soon get a little sweeter, as multiple sources have now confirmed that entrepreneur has filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner."

Yes, Kylie's billionaire status might not be in doubt for much longer, as the Midas of Makeup is planning to wade into the waters of high-end swimwear.

Needless to say, such a venture would be massively lucrative for Kylie, whose bikinis and one-pieces will probably fly off the digital shelves as rapidly as her lip kits.

Adding Kylie Swim to her ever-growing empire, alongside Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin would probably help the mother of one regain her place as the top earner in her family.

As you may recall, right around the time Forbes declared Kim Kardashian a billionaire, the magazine revoked Kylie's membership in the 10-figure club.

You might think that's an insignificant slight, as Kylie remains ridiculously wealthy.

Sources close to Kylie say that she took the snub personally, especially since Forbes editors said they were misled by members of Kylie's team.

Regardless of whether or not Kylie is currently a billionaire, the fact that she'll hit that mark eventually seems like a foregone conclusion.

But perhaps she was inspired by the Forbes rebuff to get there sooner rather than later.

Whatever the case, anticipation for Kylie's swimwear line is running high.

Unfortunately, no release date has been announced, and fans might be waiting quite a while.

Trademark requests can take a long time to process, and since it's already late May, Kylie's latest swimsuits might not be available in summer of 2022.

But hey -- you can still channel Kylie's casual bikini hotness as you soak in the sun this summer.

Sure, you might be lying on a towel at a public beach instead of stretching out on a chaise lounge by your own in-ground pool.

But the important thing is that you serve looks when it's photo time!