Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott Respond to Open Relationship Rumors, Talk Baby #2!

It can be tough to bear in mind that Kylie Jenner is only 23 years old.

After all, the woman has accomplished a whole lot in her relatively short time on earth.

Kylie has welcomed a daughter, and launched a billion dollar business empire.

She's been one of the internet's most celebrated personalities, as well one of the biggest targets for haters and trolls in the history of social media.

If we described a mom who recently got back together with her baby daddy, but this time they're gonna experiment with an open relationship, you'd probably picture someone a lot older than Kylie.

But the fact is, Kylie and Travis Scott are reportedly back on -- and insiders say they're no longer exclusive.

After photos indicated that Kylie and Travis had hung out at least three times in one week, the inevitable chatter from anonymous insiders indicated that these two are giving their relationship another chance.

Sources said Jenner and Scott are keeping things casual and “seeing where it leads”

“They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill," one insider told Life & Style.

After Stormi's parents were spotted on a group date together, rumors that they'd decided to experiment with a non-traditional arrangement began to cirtuclate on social media.

“They’re both secure within themselves. There aren’t any jealousy issues, and they respect each other’s independence," said the source.

"They feel at ease together and get on with each other’s friends, like Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin].”

Now, Kylie generally doesn't respond to tabloid rumors about her personal life, but it seems that in this case, she felt the need to make an exception.

"You guys really just make up anything," Kylie tweeted this week.

"I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true."

One person noted that the report seemed to have originated from TMZ, prompting Kylie to suggest that she was aware of the rumor's origin, but did not want to give the site any free publicity.

"I just saw this but yes tmz too lol," she tweeted.

It's interesting that of all the rumors that have circulated about her over the years, this is one of the few that Kylie felt the need to correct.

Perhaps she feels that such reports might jeopardize her relationship with Travis.

And insiders say Kylie is determined to make things work this time around.

“Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together," one insider says of the couple's past.

“They're navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” the source adds.

“They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

As for their chances of welcoming another child, the source says both parties are "open to" that possibility "when the time is right."

Given how much Kylie has talked about giving Stormi a younger sibling, we're guessing that time will come sooner, rather than later.