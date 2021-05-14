Kylie Jenner Rocks See-Through Pants In Extremely Thirsty Instagram Pics!

Kylie Jenner has 232 million followers on Instagram.

That means her posts are among the most effective marketing tools that can be found anywhere in our current media landscape.

For context, about 100 million Americans watched last year's Super Bowl, so depending on your demographic, Kylie's page might bring considerably more bang for your advertising buck.

Of course, Kylie is well past the point in her career where she needs to rely on social media sponsored content deals.

The greatest value her Instagram page holds for her these days is as a place to shill her own products.

And in case you somehow weren't aware, Kylie has a lot of products to sell!

The 23-year-old mega mogul has expanded from lip kits into a full array of cosmetics, and now, she's expanded again with a line of cleansers and moisturizers.

Basically, if you're rubbing it on your skin this summer, Kylie wants it to come from a bottle with her name on it.

Anyway, when Kylie wants to drum up interest in her latest products, she doesn't pay someone else to promote it for her.

No, Kylie is a one-woman, self-contained media empire these days.

So when she puts on a pair of see-through pants, it's much more than just a thirst trap for the sake of thirst-trapping.

Kylie has proven to be an expert at capturing the internet's attention, and these days, she's monetizing that attention in ways no one had previously imagined.

Sure, Forbes may have revoked Kylie's billionaire status, but she's still wildly successful -- and insanely wealthy -- especially for someone who's still in her early twenties.

In fact, Kylie's business model is being mimicked by her sisters these days, and Kim punched her ticket to the ten-figure club largely by following Kylie's lead.

Kim reportedly based the business model for her Skims shapewear line on Kylie's cosmetics brand.

Like Kylie, Kim sold a significant portion of her company to the Coty brand last year, a deal that put the 40-year-old over the $1 billion net worth mark.

And of course, Kylie owes some significant debts to Kim, as well.

After all, it was Kim who took the idea that sex sells to new levels by launching an entire media empire on the strength of a single sex tape.

More than a decade later, Kim's still here, and every member of her family is a household name.

So Kylie was not only born into one of the most obsessed-over families of the 21st century, she also grew up with the woman who might be the world's foremost expert in translating social media popularity to wealth.

So yeah, when Kylie poses in sheer pants with a tube of her new cleanser, she's not just doing it for the likes.

"My new makeup melting cleanser launches TOMORROW at 9am pst on KylieSkin.com." she captioned the pic from earlier this week.

"I’m soooo excited for you guys to finally try! see ya there!"

Of course, the cleanser dropped, and expected, it immediately sold out.

And the best for Kylie might be the fact that she didn't have to spend a dime on advertising!