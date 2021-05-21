Kylie Jenner: My Cleavage Is Gonna Help Me Become a Billionaire Again!

Lots of people objected when Kylie Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire back in 2019.

How could she be "self-made," they argued, when she was born into a life of incredible wealth and privilege?

Well, in fairness to Kylie, it seems to us that Forbes labeled her "self-made" in order to distinguish her success from that of an heir who inherited a billion dollars the moment some oil baron ancestor dropped dead.

But while most of us were focusing on the "self-made" part of the title, the folks at Forbes were digging deeper into the "billionaire" part.

Weeks after her coronation, the magazine's editors revoked Kylie's billionaire status, claiming that they had been misled with regard to her finances.

And those who know her best say it's been a sore spot for Kylie ever since.

Now, attaining a net worth of $900 million at the age of 23 might sound pretty nice, but Kylie's not satisfied with being just another millionaire.

She wants a membership in the ultra-exclusive ten-figure club, and she's determined to get it before she reaches her mid-twenties.

And what does that have to do with Kylie's latest thirst traps? We're glad you asked:

For starters, Kylie has 234 million Instagram followers, which is an almost invaluable asset in the age of social media.

Kylizzle has already demonstrated that she's adept at monetizing her online popularity.

After all, it's hard to imagine that her cosmetics and skin care lines would have become so wildly profitable were it not for the massive size of her online audience.

And since Kylie's bikini pics tend to be her most popular posts, it should come as no surprise that she's planning to launch her own line of swimwear.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Kylie has filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner."

There's been no official announcement yet, but our guess would be that Kylie is hoping to release her designs in time for the official start of summer.

(We know, most of the US is already being roasted by sweltering summer temps, but believe it or not, it's technically still spring.)

And in preparation for the big reveal, Kylie has been posting more bikini thirst traps than ever before.

Obviously, Kylie was no stranger to swimwear pics, but these days, she's doing more than posting thirst traps:

She's priming the market for the biggest fashion release of the summer.

These days, just about every member of the Kar-Jenner clan has some irons in the fire beyond their typical media-related revenue streams.

The success of Kylie's lip kits made it clear that marketing a tangible product is the way to rake in the really big bucks, and the rest of the family has followed suit.

Kim Kardashian became a billionaire thanks to her shapewear line, and Kendall Jenner has released her own tequila, which is expected to roll out all over the US this summer.

Meanwhile, Kylie is a mere multi-millionaire, even though she was the one who blazed the trail that her sisters later followed.

But we're guessing that won't be the case for much longer.