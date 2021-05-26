Kylie Jenner Flaunts Massive Cleavage, Upstages Kendall at Tequila Launch Party

In a family like the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there's bound to be a bit of sibling rivalry.

After all, every one of the siblings -- yes, even Rob -- is rich enough that they could afford to retire and live the rest of their days in idle luxury.

So we have to assume that it's a feeling of competition that keeps them working around the clock and striving to amass more wealth.

And the battle between Kendall and Kylie Jenner might be the most intense of them all.

Don't get us wrong, there's obviously a great deal of love between the sisters.

But love can manifest in many different ways -- and sometimes, Kylie and Kendall express their affection by out-grinding each other.

These days, KJ and KJ both have big things in the works business-wise.

Kylie recently trademarked "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner," so you can expect to see a line of swimsuits from the 23-year-old in the very near future.

Kylie had her billionaire status revoked by Forbes last year, and insiders say she hopes the new venture will allow her to re-enter the ten-figure club.

For her part, Kendall has launched a tequila brand that could be the biggest project of her career.

Of course, for that to happen, she'll need to figure out a way to handle the allegations of cultural insensitivity and appropriation that have surrounded the brand since day one.

But Kendall is no stranger to controversy, and judging by the pics from this week's official launch party, it seems she was supremely unbothered by the controversy surrounding her new booze.

Yes, Kenny hosted a star-studded bash attended by Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and many more.

And naturally, all of her sisters were on hand for the event.

In keeping with the agriculture-inspired motif of her brand, Kendall rocked a casual, peasant-inspired look for the big night.

Kylie, on the other hand, went all out -- and some say she stole the show.

"What a body,” Khloe Kardashian commented on the pics of Kylie's low-cut black jumpsuit.

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama remarked that Kylie's look was “so [fire]."

According to Page Six, Kylie's outfit cost about 18 grand, which we suppose is chump change when your net worth is estimated at around $900 million.

Some felt that Kylie's get-up was too extravagant for the occasion.

After all, the host was dressed like she just came from Coachella, and most of the guests were rocking more casual looks.

So did Kylie intentionally plan to upstage her older sister by flaunting her curves in a pricey jumpsuit?

Well, that's the thing about Kar-Jenner clan sibling rivalries -- the competition mostly goes unspoken.

Kylie didn't show up and say, "Hey, you might be on the verge of out-earning me this year, but you can't put a price on these curves!"

Of course, that doesn't mean Kylie wasn't thinking along those lines when she put together an outfit that was certain to make tabloid headlines the following morning.

Your move, Kendall!