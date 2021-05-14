Kourtney Kardashian: I'm Ready to Marry Travis Barker! I Want an Ultra-Glam Wedding!

There was a time, not all that long ago, when it was hard to believe that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could be in a serious relationship.

Despite the fact that they're longtime neighbors, the two of them just seemed to come from different worlds.

Kourtney was the SoCal fashionista, and Travis was the heavily-tattooed punk rocker.

But apparently opposites really do attract, because not only are these two still going strong, they're flying past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed!

In fact, rumors that Kourtney and Travis are planning a wedding have been spreading like wildfire on social media lately.

Again, the initial reaction was one of extreme skepticism.

After all, Kourtney welcomed three kids with Scott and the two of them never even got engaged!

Surely, she wouldn't rush into marriage with a man she's only been dating for a few months ... right?

Well, affairs of the heart are not governed by logic, and insiders keep insisting that if Travis were to propose, Kourtney would happily accept.

Part of the appeal, it seems, is the fact that unlike the other men Kourtney has dated, Travis was famous in his own right before they met, so he's well aware of the challenges that accompany an A-list relationship.

“Since Kourtney’s life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back,” a source close to the couple tells Hollywood Life.

The insider goes on to say that Travis and Kourtney have been completely honest about their intentions, and they're 100 percent on the same page.

“She is in it beyond with Travis and she is all in," says the source.

"Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding," the informant continues.

"That is where her head space with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it.”

It's too bad that epic wedding couldn't have taken place before the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It would've made a perfect happy ending for fan-favorite Kourtney!

Of course, not everyone will be thrilled if and when Travis and Kourtney take the plunge together.

Recent episodes of KUWTK have found Scott complaining that it makes him uncomfortable to see Kourtney with other men.

And then there's Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who admitted this week that Travis and Kourtney's constant PDA makes her uncomfortable.

"Do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” Moakler recently told People magazine.

In the end, Moakler says, she's happy for Travis and Kourtney -- she just wishes she didn't have to have their relationship rubbed in her face every day.

"I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father,” she says.

“As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key.”

It might be a tough year ahead for Scott and Shanna.

If they think the PDA is a lot to take now, just wait until Kourtney and Travis are on their actual honeymoon!