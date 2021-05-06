Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Engagement on the Way?!

It seems silly to talk about the possibility of a couple getting engaged when they've only been dating for a few months -- especially when one of them has never been married despite having three kids with one dude.

But Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not your typical celebrity couple.

When word first got out that Travis and Kourtney are dating, some fans expressed shock, as they seem to come from such different worlds.

Travis is the heavily-tattooed punk rocker who's been traveling the world with Blink-182 since his early twenties.

Kourtney is the home body, single mom/reality star, whose idea of a wild night is starting a Netflix movie any later than 8 pm.

But closer inspection revealed that the differences between these two are only skin-deep.

For starters, Kourtney and Travis have known one another for years.

They're both single parents living in Calabasas, California, and insiders say their kids have grown up together.

The Kardashians say they've never seen Kourtney this happy, and the usually taciturn Travis is openly head-over-heels for the mother of three.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that there's already been speculation about the possibility of Kourtney and Travis getting engaged.

"Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis," a source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the insider adds.

"The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

It's a little weird that someone who knows them personally refers to them as "the couple," but whatevs.

The important thing is that these two might be tying the knot before the year is out.

Those who know them best say there's no sense of urgency, but it's been a long time since either of them has been this happy, which has led them to adopt a sort of "why not?" attitude toward marriage.

Some have suggested that Travis and Kourtney might be speeding past the usual relationship milestones because they hope to have a kid together.

That's certainly possible, but we doubt they'd rush to get married for that reason.

After all, Kourtney had three kids with Scott Disick, and the two of them never even got engaged.

What seems more likely is that these two will get married for the simple reason that that's what they want to do.

Hey, it's been a wild year, and a lot of people's priorities have shifted radically.

While it often seems as though the Kardashians didn't care about Covid, the fact is, every one of us has been affected by the pandemic.

And for a lot of folks, it served as a potent reminder that they won't be here forever, and they don't have as much control over the world as they'd like tp think.

So maybe a couple like Kourtney and Travis -- who met while the pandemic was in full swing -- might be more likely to throw caution to the wind and think with their hearts instead of their heads.

Whatever the case, we're certainly rooting for these two.