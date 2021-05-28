Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Sorry For Making Fun of You!

There was a time when the Kardashians might have been the closest thing America had to its own royal family.

Some folks might argue in favor of the Kennedys or even the Trumps, but in order to be comparable to the Brits, the American royals shouldn't be a tribe of ambitious politicians or business moguls, but a flock of socialites who are famous simply for being famous.

These days, of course, there are legitimate royals living in the Kingdom of Southern California, and they serve as living reminders that as famous as Kim and company might be, they'll always be private citizens.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before the Kardashians crossed paths with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In fact, Kim probably started mentally preparing for the encounter as soon as she received word that the Sussexes would be relocating to SoCal.

And she probably didn't think it would unfold quite like this.

To explain exactly what happened, we're gonna have to delve into the history of one of the Western World's greatest families.

We're talking, of course, about the Kardashians.

As you may recall, Kim released a mobile app game called "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" back in 2014.

Though the project is mostly forgotten these days, it remains an active revenue stream for Kim, and somewhere, there are developers still updating the game and releasing timely new storylines.

One of those new storylines involves a couple that's clearly based on Harry and Meghan.

Yes, the similarities between the Sussexes and "Aston and Bianca" are obvious -- and obviously intentional.

In Kim's game the Harry and Meghan-esque characters ditch Aston's posh family in London in order to make a new lives for themselves in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the storyline was launched without Kim's knowledge or permission, and users were quick to complain that the characters made light of the very dark circumstances surrounding the duke and duchess' departure from the UK.

Upon learning of the "Royal Runaways" facet of the game that bears her name, Kim promptly ordered that it be removed.

“She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn’t happen again,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

A rep for the company that makes the game confirms that the storyline was taken down after “a lot of valuable feedback.”

“It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologize,” says a spokesperson for GLU Mobile.

“We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people,” the rep continues.

The parallels between Harry and Meghan and Aston and Bianca go well beyond their appearances and the basics of their biographies.

Users were shocked to see a character who resembles the Queen complaining about the “selfish and irresponsible" couple “digging into my family’s business on television.”

Many players complained about the portrayal of Meghan as a brazen manipulator.

At one point, Bianca boasted that her TV interview “shook the crown,” and announced, “After much contemplation and deliberation my husband and I have decided to . . . LEAVE the Royal Family.”

Clearly, Kim made the right move by taking that part of the game down, and we're sure there are no hard feelings between her and the Sussexes.

We're sure she's a little embarrassed, but who knows -- maybe this little mix-up will offer an opportunity SoCal's two most famous families to finally meet in person!