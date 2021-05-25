Kim Kardashian Sued by Cleaning Staff, Accused of Unpaid Wages, Overworking Minors

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split, we all knew that there would be a mess ahead of them.

Then, Kanye's "Sunday Service" crew sued the self-described "genius" for allegedly mistreating workers.

When it rains, it pours, and now Kim Kardashian is being sued by her home's cleaning crew.

They allege that they weren't properly paid wages or overtime, were denied breaks, and that Kim violated child labor laws.



Seven people are in a legal dispute with Kim Kardashian.

They claim to have worked full-time as part of a cleaning crew at her home.

Specifically, this refers to her Hidden Hills mansion.



On Monday, the workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles.

Within those documents, Kim is accused of failing to pay proper wages.

She is also accused of failing to pay overtime properly.



Additionally, Kim is accused of failing to ensure that these workers received adequate breaks.

All of those sound like awful violations of both moral decency and common sense.

But that was not the most shocking part of this.



According to the allegations, Kim had "multiple underage minors" working on her property.

That's weird enough on its own, but the hours that they allegedly worked are more troubling.

The suit accuses Kim of having these minors work for hours that violate child labor laws.



However, Kim reportedly feels that these workers are totally off base by suing her.

She hired a vendor who was then tasked with hiring and managing the staff.

Kim believes that if there have been missed payments or other violations, they're not on her end.



“Kim has no knowledge and is most certainly not at fault for the vendor and his agreements with his employees,” a rep for Kim has satated.

"Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services," the rep continued.

"And," the rep said, "hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."



According to the plaintiffs, they found themselves regularly being required to work in excess of "five and/or 10 hours a day."

During this time, they should have been provided with at least half-hour meal periods with no work involved.

Instead, the lawsuit alleges that they were not afford these break periods.



“Plaintiffs were required to take meal breaks together at the same time," the lawsuit alleges.

This was "regardless of how long each individual employee had worked prior to the break."

Additionally, 16-year-old Andrew Ramirez Jr. was allegedly worked beyond the maximum number of hours for minors.



The lawsuit alleges that the workers were "treated as independent contractors."

This was "despite being told that they were employees of the defendants."

This sounds like a complicated situation, where Kim and the workers can both be totally right.



After all, if Person A hires Company B to hire and manage Workers C, the workers are then working for A and B.

It's a complicated situation, one where A is likely to assume that B is doing everything correctly until told otherwise.

That said, there are a lot of variables, and while it's possible that Kim did everything right, it's also possible that she dropped the ball.



We have no idea if Kim had any legal responsibilities towards these employees, or even if these allegations are true.

Did the vendor that Kim hired knowingly employ a minor? Did Kim have any idea? Were any contracts breached?

This is why there is a court system and documentation -- so that the truth can be uncovered.

