Kim Kardashian & Kanye West SUED By Former Staffers: They Were Hell to Work For!

It's been three months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

And even though the exes have already agreed to a custody arrangement for their four children, with billions in assets to divide between them, Kim and Kanye are probably headed for a messy legal battle.

Actually, make that two messy legal battles ...

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Kim and Kanye may find themselves on the same team one last time.

That's because the pair is being sued by former staffers who claim they were mistreated.

And if the sources The Sun spoke with are telling the truth, we might be in for one final Kimye scandal.

The trouble began when Kanye launched his Sunday Service shows in Calabasas.

The project combined a concert with a lively Sunday mass, seemingly with the goal of making going to church cool again.

Tickets were notoriously tough to come by, so we suppose in a sense, it worked.

But the whole thing went awry when the folks who helped Kanye put together his big, Jesus-y extravaganza complained that they had been ripped off.

In what sounds like a storyline from The Righteous Gemstones, Kanye's choir members and altar boys complained that he had “mistreated workers” throughout the service's run.

Apparently, when word got out that Sunday Service crew were planning to sue, Kim and Kanye's domestic staff suddenly felt emboldened to do the same.

“Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options," one insider tells The Sun.

It seems it was Kim who was primarily in charge of the staff at casa de Kimye, so she's become the focus of possible legal action by maids, butlers, valets, nannies, and whoever else worked for her and 'Ye.

“There’s apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim involving multiple employees," the source continues.

"They are believed to be domestic workers employed at her home who allegedly may have been misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees," the insider adds.

"If a lawsuit is filed, then one issue would be how much control Kim and her staff had over them.”

This situation is a bit more scandalous than your standard labor dispute, as Kim and Kanye are being accused of exploiting minors.

“If minors were employed and worked more than the maximum limit set by law, then there may be a case of child labor violations," the source claims.

Under normal circumstances, Kim and Kanye would probably reach a settlement with the plaintiffs just to make this mess go away.

But since they're not seeing eye to eye on much of anything these days, that might have a hard time deciding how best to handle this situation.

Whatever the case, this couldn't have happened at a worse time for Kim.

Insiders say she wants nothing more than to distance herself from Kanye and to focus on her kids and her burgeoning career as a lawyer.

This sounds like a major headache and a distraction, at a time when Kim already has a whole lot on her plate.