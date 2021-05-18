Kim Kardashian & Kanye West SUED By Former Staffers: They Were Hell to Work For!

by at .

It's been three months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

And even though the exes have already agreed to a custody arrangement for their four children, with billions in assets to divide between them, Kim and Kanye are probably headed for a messy legal battle.

Actually, make that two messy legal battles ...

Yesus and Kim

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Kim and Kanye may find themselves on the same team one last time.

That's because the pair is being sued by former staffers who claim they were mistreated.

And if the sources The Sun spoke with are telling the truth, we might be in for one final Kimye scandal.

Kanye West Gets Silly

The trouble began when Kanye launched his Sunday Service shows in Calabasas.

The project combined a concert with a lively Sunday mass, seemingly with the goal of making going to church cool again.

Tickets were notoriously tough to come by, so we suppose in a sense, it worked.

Kanye Wears His Wedding Ring

But the whole thing went awry when the folks who helped Kanye put together his big, Jesus-y extravaganza complained that they had been ripped off.

In what sounds like a storyline from The Righteous Gemstones, Kanye's choir members and altar boys complained that he had “mistreated workers” throughout the service's run.

Apparently, when word got out that Sunday Service crew were planning to sue, Kim and Kanye's domestic staff suddenly felt emboldened to do the same.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Outside

“Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options," one insider tells The Sun.

It seems it was Kim who was primarily in charge of the staff at casa de Kimye, so she's become the focus of possible legal action by maids, butlers, valets, nannies, and whoever else worked for her and 'Ye.

“There’s apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim involving multiple employees," the source continues.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reminisce in Black and White

"They are believed to be domestic workers employed at her home who allegedly may have been misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees," the insider adds.

"If a lawsuit is filed, then one issue would be how much control Kim and her staff had over them.”

This situation is a bit more scandalous than your standard labor dispute, as Kim and Kanye are being accused of exploiting minors.

The Kanye Stare

“If minors were employed and worked more than the maximum limit set by law, then there may be a case of child labor violations," the source claims.

Under normal circumstances, Kim and Kanye would probably reach a settlement with the plaintiffs just to make this mess go away.

But since they're not seeing eye to eye on much of anything these days, that might have a hard time deciding how best to handle this situation.

Kim and Kanye Call It Quits

Whatever the case, this couldn't have happened at a worse time for Kim.

Insiders say she wants nothing more than to distance herself from Kanye and to focus on her kids and her burgeoning career as a lawyer.

This sounds like a major headache and a distraction, at a time when Kim already has a whole lot on her plate.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian Reasons With Her Sister
Kim Kardashian Speaks in Magenta
Kim Kardashians Shares What She Thinks
Kim Kardashian Considers Her Words
Kim Kardashian as a Blonde In 2021
Kim Kardashian Enjoys the Outdoors

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!
Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Divorce