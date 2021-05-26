Khloe Kardashian Stuns Fans With Another Dramatic Face Change: Girl, WHY?!

Right now, Khloe Kardashian has a lot of Tristan Thompson cheating drama on her plate.

But even before her cheating baby daddy's latest scandal broke, Khloe was waging another battle.

She keeps distorting her facial features, at times beyond recognition, and getting mad when people notice.

And not even her current predicament is enough to keep her away from her old tricks.

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

Khloe making dramatic changes to her face is nothing new, as you can see in this older photo.

Using filters and possibly other video editing, she seems determined to warp her looks at every turn.

In this photo, shared this week, Khloe is at it again:

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Mega-Lips in May

Khloe shared this photo, ostensibly, to support her sister.

The post is to promote Kim's once-controversial Skims line.

But the eyes of her followers wre all on Khloe and her very conspicuous pout.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Weird Distorted Photo

“Khloe looks different here,” one person commented delicately.

Another fan was less diplomatic, writing: “Botched face."

That clearly sparked some ideas, because a commenter went so far as to tag the famous plastic surgeon, Dr Paul Nassif.

Khloe Kardashian Distorts Her Face

To be clear, Khloe's selfie also raked in well over 850,000 likes.

Never let it be said that we represented this photo as an unpopular one.

Khloe has legions of dedicated fans who are eager to show their support no matter which face she's wearing that day.

Khloe Kardashian Becomes Beyonce

Fans also commented on Kim's Skims products that she was hawking.

Once, Kim demanded that Khloe get rid of every neon garment that she owned.

Fans remember that, and feel like this is a weird reversal.

Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK in 2020

Well, that's the downside of having 20 seasons of reality television under your belt.

People remember your drama, even the little comments about fashion.

Now, Kim is selling products that she once dismissed as a "trend" that was "over."

Khloe Kardashian Is Doing It For the 'Gram

Khloe has been beyond defensive about the choices that she makes about how she looks in photos.

Fans are of course going to notice when she looks radically different and fake on Instagram.

This is, after all, a woman who appears as her real self on interviews and on reality television.

Khloe Kardashian on Halloween

But Khloe has griped that she feels that people should not discuss her face.

As far as she is concerned, it's no one else's business what drastic filters she uses.

Is she right?

Khloe Has Been Photoshopped

It's complicated.

Obviously, Khloe can alter her actual, physical face however she likes.

Short of blackface or tattooing a slur onto her forehead, she can do what she wants.

Khloe as Kim

But filters are another thing, because when famous, influential celebrities use them, they can be dishonest.

If you want to give yourself heart eyes or puppy ears or whatever, fine.

But the more "subtle" filters aren't just a cry for help from someone with broken self esteem. They can be harmful.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

The reason that they can be harmful is that young, impressionable fans may feel even more inadequate.

Genuinely, there have been laws proposed, suggesting that celebrities be required to label when they use a filter.

Stars are already required to label when they are doing a paid advertisement.

Khloe Kardashian In 2021

After all, you cannot simultaneously be an influencer and claim that your posts do not influence people.

Khloe can have a major impact.

We are so sorry that she is seemingly so unhappy with her face and body, and we hope that she is able to find peace.

