Khloe Kardashian Stuns Fans With Another Dramatic Face Change: Girl, WHY?!

Right now, Khloe Kardashian has a lot of Tristan Thompson cheating drama on her plate.

But even before her cheating baby daddy's latest scandal broke, Khloe was waging another battle.

She keeps distorting her facial features, at times beyond recognition, and getting mad when people notice.

And not even her current predicament is enough to keep her away from her old tricks.

Khloe making dramatic changes to her face is nothing new, as you can see in this older photo.

Using filters and possibly other video editing, she seems determined to warp her looks at every turn.

In this photo, shared this week, Khloe is at it again:

Khloe shared this photo, ostensibly, to support her sister.

The post is to promote Kim's once-controversial Skims line.

But the eyes of her followers wre all on Khloe and her very conspicuous pout.

“Khloe looks different here,” one person commented delicately.

Another fan was less diplomatic, writing: “Botched face."

That clearly sparked some ideas, because a commenter went so far as to tag the famous plastic surgeon, Dr Paul Nassif.

To be clear, Khloe's selfie also raked in well over 850,000 likes.

Never let it be said that we represented this photo as an unpopular one.

Khloe has legions of dedicated fans who are eager to show their support no matter which face she's wearing that day.

Fans also commented on Kim's Skims products that she was hawking.

Once, Kim demanded that Khloe get rid of every neon garment that she owned.

Fans remember that, and feel like this is a weird reversal.

Well, that's the downside of having 20 seasons of reality television under your belt.

People remember your drama, even the little comments about fashion.

Now, Kim is selling products that she once dismissed as a "trend" that was "over."

Khloe has been beyond defensive about the choices that she makes about how she looks in photos.

Fans are of course going to notice when she looks radically different and fake on Instagram.

This is, after all, a woman who appears as her real self on interviews and on reality television.

But Khloe has griped that she feels that people should not discuss her face.

As far as she is concerned, it's no one else's business what drastic filters she uses.

Is she right?

It's complicated.

Obviously, Khloe can alter her actual, physical face however she likes.

Short of blackface or tattooing a slur onto her forehead, she can do what she wants.

But filters are another thing, because when famous, influential celebrities use them, they can be dishonest.

If you want to give yourself heart eyes or puppy ears or whatever, fine.

But the more "subtle" filters aren't just a cry for help from someone with broken self esteem. They can be harmful.

The reason that they can be harmful is that young, impressionable fans may feel even more inadequate.

Genuinely, there have been laws proposed, suggesting that celebrities be required to label when they use a filter.

Stars are already required to label when they are doing a paid advertisement.

After all, you cannot simultaneously be an influencer and claim that your posts do not influence people.

Khloe can have a major impact.

We are so sorry that she is seemingly so unhappy with her face and body, and we hope that she is able to find peace.