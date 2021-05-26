Kevin Clark, School of Rock Drummer, Dead at 32 After Cycling Accident

Kevin Clark, a child actor best known for playing Freddy Jones in the 2003 comedy School of Rock, was killed on Wednesday in Chicago after being involved in a cycling accident.

He was 32 years old.

The tragic death has been confirmed to multiple outlets by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The musician had reportedly been riding his bicycle early yesterday when a motorist struck him.

He was rushed to a hospital after the crash, but was pronounced dead a short time later, at 2:04 a.m.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman who was issued citations by police following the incident.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.

Clark grew up in Highland Park and started playing drums at age three by “hitting pots and pans in the basement,” his mother, Allison, told the aforementioned newspaper.

He started private lessons at age five and could also play guitar, piano and violin.

Just this past weekend, Clark performed live for the first time with a new band.

“He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You’re my musical family -- my family -- and we’re all going to make it,” Allison Clark told The Chicago Sun-Times.

Clark had not acted since his turn as Freddy, a.k.a. “Spazzy McGee,” in School of Rock.

However, he had continued his musical career as a drummer.

During a 2018 concert with his band Tenacious D, School of Rock lead Jack Black reunited with his younger costar, who presented him with a t-shirt for his Dreadwolf project.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Black even posed with Clark while wearing the merchandise.

Reflecting on her son's short-lived yet memorable time in show business, Allison Clark said:

"He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward."

In 2013, the cast reunited for a performance in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the film's 10th anniversary. C

lark reprised his role as the band’s drummer for a one-time-only rendition of the group’s signature song, also titled “School of Rock.”

Wrote Black on Instagram after learning of this awful news:

Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Kevin Clark.

May he rest in peace.