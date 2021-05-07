Kendall Jenner Reveals Frightening Health Problem: I Feel Like I'm Dying!

Over the course of their years in the spotlight, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have faced just about every sort of crisis imaginable.

We've looked on as Kim and company have dealt with death, divorce, and all manner of public humiliation.

But until this week, the family was surprisingly quiet about the mental health toll of growing up under such scrutiny.

That all changed when Kendall Jenner opened up about the anxiety she's been coping with since she was a kid.

Kendall sat down with therapist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for a frank discussions about the anxiety that's been a part of Jenner's life since childood.

"I remember being really young – I'd say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," Kendall told the doctor.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way,"

Everyone experiences occasional feelings of anxiety, of course.

But in Kendall's case those feelings sometimes become so intense that she feels as though she needs immediate medical attention.

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," Kendall said.

"Sometimes I think I'm dying."

It's brave of Kendall to speak out about this issue, especially since she knows that she's likely to receive some dismissive responses from folks who think she should be immune to mental illness due to her wealth.

Reminding us once again that this conversation for Vogue was much more in-depth than your usual celebrity interview, Dr. Durvasula asked Kendall if she feared backlash from people wondering what "does she have to be anxious about?"

"I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl," Kendall said.

"I'm still a human being at the end of the day," she added.

"No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

Wise words from the woman sometimes dubbed "the quiet Kardashian."

Fortunately, insiders say the 25-year-old is happier than ever these days.

Kendall is dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and those who know her best say that it's the most serious relationship of her young life.

And of course, like the rest of her family, Kendall is preparing to move on following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The show has been a part of Kendall's life since childhood, but it seems she's taking its conclusion in stride and eagerly looking forward to her next project.

The entire Kard clan recently sat down for an extended conversation with Andy Cohen about the show, and about their place in the history of reality television.

"Kendall at the end [of the special] said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it,'" Cohen teased of the reunion.

"We actually did it."

Kendall will likely struggle with anxiety in some way for her entire life -- but the important thing is that she's getting the help she needs and using her platform to encourage others to do the same.