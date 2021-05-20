Kendall Jenner: I Hung Out With Some Mexicans Before I Launched My Tequila, So It's NOT Cultural Appropriation!

Kendall Jenner generally keeps a lower profile than her siblings.

So it's funny that she finds herself at the center of social justice-related controversies far more often than anyone else in her family.

Yes, from the folks who brought you the Kendall Jenner-Pepsi mess comes a new beverage-related display of white privilege.

And this time, you can get drunk off it!

As you may have heard, Kendall is launching her own tequila.

From the moment the project was announced, fans expressed concerns that Kendall would drift into the realm of cultural appropriation, profiting from one aspect of a nation and its people without taking any interest in their history or modern-day plight.

This week, Kendall attempted to address those concerns with an Instagram post that doubled as the first ad for her 818 Tequila brand.

And ... well, we probably don't even need to tell you she made the situation way worse.

"What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!" Kendall captioned her post.

"[818] has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!"

Kendall linked to the brand's Instagram page (which already has nearly half a million followers), and the bio raised some eyebrows, as well:

"Hand-crafted tequila from Jalisco, México," it reads.

"Available in California. Next, the world."

Now, the 818 of the title seems to refer to the area code of the San Fernando Valley, so it's a little strange that Kendall is trying to claim that her product is closely tied to Mexico.

It's almost like she'd planned a far more generic/less ethnic identity for her brand, and the current campaign was hastily thrown together in response to public backlash.

Whatever the case, it didn't work.

For obvious reasons, Kendall disabled comments on the post, but that didn't stop critics from having their say on Twitter and elsewhere.

"YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME.....leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive," @ESNYStylessa tweeted.

"Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn't know later on for the 100th time."

"Kendall Jenner coming out with her 'own' tequila is ultimate modern day colonizer vibes," @Maritzzzza_ tweeted.

Twitter user @talkfastloueh made a compelling argument for why Kendall's decision to use the town of Jalisco as a marketing tool is an economic matter, as well as a cultural concern:

"Why is tequila so important in the mexican culture? It’s important because no other country can produce Tequila; it’s an important beverage that we use when we are happy, sad, celebrating, mourning etc. and it’s important for the country’s economy," they wrote.

"Many families, specially in Jalisco, Mexico, produce tequila for Mexican brands or even they have their own small businesses of tequila. Kendall Jenner coming to Jalisco and starting her tequila is making that many families to lose their job to big names like her."

And of course, a lot of people just roasted Kendall for once again blundering her way into a beverage-related controversy.

"One thing about kendall is put a drink in her hand and she’ll give you an insulting ad campaign," tweeted Haley O'Shaughnessy

Yes, the Kendall/popular drink combo seems to be a particularly disastrous cocktail.

Of course, if 818 Tequila proves to be as profitable as Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand or Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, then you can be sure Kendall will be apologizing all the way to the bank.

So yeah, if you take issue with Kendall appropriating Mexican culture, then don't buy her booze.

But if you're at a party and someone opens a bottle, feel free to do a shot -- you're not a saint, after all.