It may have taken Kelley Flanagan a little while, but she has seemingly finally arrived at the conclusion many before her also arrived at.

That Peter Weber guy?

The guy is a total dog!

The former Bachelor suitor -- who finished seventh on Weber's season, only to then date the lead star seriously for several months after the series concluded -- was a guest this week on the Chicks in the Office podcast...

... and she held nothing back when it came to her ex-boyfriend.

Like... Nothing at all.

Yes, Flanagan said early in the interview, she was very into Weber at first. Her feelings for him were real.

But then she started to notice just how the pair were actually very different, in ways both meaningful and practical.

"It's not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying," she said.

"There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?'"

Once she realized that it did not, she ended the romance.

Cut to Peter sharing the news of their split with the rest of the world on New Year's Day, which wasn't what Kelley had wanted him to do, as she explained:

"I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'"

Apparently, no. He could not.

"Love is a funny thing," Weber wrote at the time as a caption to a lovely photo of the pair, adding:

"It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist.

"I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

Oddly enough, Flanagan said on this podcast that the reality stars consulted with Bachelor producers, who suggested they announce the break-up during the premiere of The Bachelor.

The better to do it quietly, these executives figures.

"Do it the day before, drown it out... people will be excited about other things.' … He had to do it in 2020," she said of the advice they were given.

Right around Valentine's Day, meanwhile, Peter and Kelley were spotted out and about.

Were they really back together?

Yes, she now confesses.

The reunion didn't last long, however.

"It ended really badly," Flanagan told the hosts.

"I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about.

"We still had each other on Find My Friends."

What sort of news is she referring to here?

"There's a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small, I get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'My friend hooked up with Peter last week,'" she said.

So it sounds very much like Weber was cheating on her.

This is the same person, remember, who chose Madison Prewett to be his Bachelor winner... only to dump her weeks later... only to then date contestant Hannah Ann Sluss for a bit... only to also dump her start dating Flanagan.

The guy gets around, there's no denying that.

Kelley added that she eventually told the frequent lover to "get the hell out of my life," and no longer speaks to him or responds to his messages.

"He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive," she said.

This isn't the first time Kelley has opened up about their split, either.

She previously confided in Kaitlyn Bristowe about Weber's decision to announce their breakup against her wishes, remembering it as follows:

"I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know.

"I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast…that necessarily wasn't granted."

Weber, who also slept with Hannah Brown inside of a windmill four times in one night and just often seems very horny, responded to E! News at the time with this quote:

"I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore.

"But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."