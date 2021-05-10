Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette: First, Beautiful Look!

Katie Thurston is ready for her journey to begin.

The next Bachelorette -- whose run on the most recent season of The Bachelor included lots of talk about vibrators and bullies before she got sent home by Matt James -- will debut in the lead role on June 7.

On television, that is.

Thankfully, fans of the franchise need not wait until then to see Thurston on set.

ABC has released a pair of promotional images ahead of the upcoming first episode, both of which feature Thurston in a fiery red gown.

As you can see above and below, the 30-year old is also rocking a plunging lace sheath with sparkling embellishments ... paired with chandelier earrings.

She looks great.

With just over a month to go until Thurston makes her debut, the Internet has been unusually mum when it comes to The Bachelorette spoilers.

However, Tayshia Adams appeared on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast last Thursday and chatted with co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker about what viewers can expect this summer.

"I feel like there's definitely some things that take place in the season that I don't think have ever happened before," Adams teased.

And why would she know all about it?

Because Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be co-hosting Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

ABC made the decision in March not to bring back Chris Harrison just yet.

Not after he volunteered to step aside in the wake of a racism scandal involving Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell a few months ago.

It should be fascinating to see how fans respond, and to see where ratings go, with Adams and Bristowe stepping into Harrison's role as emcee.

"I think it was challenging and hard for her sometimes, rightfully so. Just like everybody," Adams said on this same podcast of Thurston.

"I feel like everybody would have a difficult time ... I think she tried her best."

Bristowe also recently previews Thurston's season, sharing the advice she gave to the franchise's new lead with Hollywood Life.

"I always give the same advice to everyone that goes on the show, and that's basically to not try and control the narrative," Bristowe explained.

"[I always say] to be authentic to who you are," Bristowe continued.

"There's a lot of pressure from the world watching, and a lot of times you get in your head about what they would want to see and how it might be portrayed.

"But you can't let that drive the narrative of the story.

"It has to be truly authentic to yourself and how you're feeling, no matter who you're going to piss off."

Also in an unusual move, Thurston will anchor The Bachelorete starting in June... and then Michelle Young will do the same this fall.

Yup, we're gonna have two Bachelorettes in 2021!

Will Harrison return for Young's season?

We'd bet a lot of money on it.

This is Katie Thurston's time to shine and maybe get engaged, though.

"I'm ready to find love," she said during the post-finale episode.

"And not just the temporary kind -- I'm talking forever, my husband.

'And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."