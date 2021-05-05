Kary Brittingham, Real Housewives of Dallas Star, Announces Shocking Divorce

They shared a dozen great years.

They share multiple beautiful children.

Alas, Kary Brittingham and her husband, Eduardo, will no longer be sharing a bed.

The couple is getting a divorce.

Brittingham confirmed the split on Tuesday's Real Housewives of Dallas reunion special.

The announcement came in the wake of a very tense run of episodes for the husband and wife, who got married in Mexico in 2009.

They're parents to daughter Isabella, while Kary also has three kids from a previous marriage.

"My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it," Brittingham told host Andy Cohen about her friction with Eduardo this past season.

"After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided we needed to go our separate ways," she continued on airr.

"We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."

After the installment aired on the East Coast, Kary -- who joined the reality series in season 4 -- jumped on Instagram to post a family photo and explain the couple's decision to go their separate ways.

"As we go in to tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate," the 50-year-old jewelry designer wrote.

"He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful.

"We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long."

Doesn't sound like any major scandal brought this union to an end, does it?

Concluded the Bravo personality:

"Starting over at 50 is scary and change can be hard, but I know that we are doing the right thing for ourselves and our children.

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory."

In response to the unfortunate news, a number of Kary's co-stars offered their support in the comments section, including Stephanie Hollman, who wrote:

"Love love you so much! You are strong, bold and beautiful. Sending love and prayers to you and your family sweet friend."

Added Kameron Westcott:

"Love you babe!! I'm here for you always!! Praying for your family!!"