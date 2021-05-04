Kailyn Lowry Won't Rule Out Baby #5: I'm Undergoing IVF, Everyone!

Never say never, folks.

For Kailyn Lowry, this isn't just an empty platitude.

It's become a saying she must live by in case she wants to add to her immediate family.

On her latest Coffee Convos podcast, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of four opened up about the consequences of her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

"I was having such heavy periods," Lowry explains to listeners said. "I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything.”

For the record, polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that causes one's ovaries to grow enlarged and to sometimes develop small cysts on the outer edges.

The cause is unknown and there is medication one can take to treat the medical disorder.

However, there isn't an actul cure.

Kailyn said on the aforementioned pocast that an ultrasound revealed these multiple cysts on her ovaries and, after Googling her symptons at the time, Lowry thought she had cancer.

“I was, like, crying, ‘I don’t want to die,’” she recalled. “I literally cried myself to sleep."

The actual diagnosis was "overwhelming," but Lowry has it under control, she now says, and is planning for her future.

This future may include another kid.

"I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want,” Lowry just told Us Weekly.

“You know, my kids are getting older."

Kailyn had four children by three different men:

Isaac, 11. Lincoln, 7. Lux, 3. Creed, 8 months.

This isn't the first time she's talked about having a fifth child.

It is the first time, though, that she's admitted to taking a significant step toward making it happen..

In November, the 29-year old told her podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that she is “never trying for a girl” after welcoming four baby boys.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” Lowry said at the time, who, as far as we know, is NOT dating anyone right now.

She added a few months ago:

“It’s not on my radar anytime soon.

"And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done.

"Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f–king kids. … I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team.”

As for how she's feeling at the moment?

“The medication has insane side effects, and I’m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came," she told Us Weekly.

"So, it’s just kind of all new and overwhelming.

"But we’re gonna figure out a way to manage it, and we’ll work it out. It’ll be fine.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 11 premieres on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8/7c.

Don't expect it to end with any Kailyn Lowry pregnancy news because she says she's enjoying her "independence" right now and hopes she doesn't create any new life in the "near future."

Down the line, however?

“Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll see.”