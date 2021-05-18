Kailyn Lowry Slams Troll: I Am NOT a Lazy Fat Girl!

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to rude comments from hateful social media trolls.

But the latest trash-talk aimed her way sets a new standard in terms of needless cruelty.

Kailyn suffers from a condition known as PCOS, which stands for polycystic ovary syndrome

She opened up about her painful struggle with the disease during a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

Her voice quavering with emotion, the Teen Mom 2 star gave a harrowing account of her lowest point to co-host Lindsie Chrisley:

"I was having such heavy periods. I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period... and I would bleed through my mattress," Kail recalled.

"I would bleed through everything."

Lowry went on to reveal that she experienced rapid weight gain during this time.

And unfortunately, the people who already despised her seized this opportunity to kick Kail while she was down.

She says that trolls called her a "pig" and a "cow."

They accused her of being lazy and throwing her health away through over-indulgence.

Despite the many physical challenges that accompany PCOS, Kail says the worst part was being bashed by internet strangers who seemed to take tremendous joy in shaming her for her physique.

"The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me," Lowry said on her podcast.

"And that's where I get emotional because I didn't expect it and it's not something I've been able to control. I've tried," she continued.

"And so when people comment and they're like pig, cow, this that and the third, I'm like well f--k. Something is wrong."

Clearly, all that criticism took a tremendous emotional toll on Kail.

Fortunately, she's turning a negative into a positive by speaking out on behalf of others who have been afflicted by PCOS.

In her Instagram Story this week, Kail posted a meme that will hopefully remind her followers to be more sensitive to unseen illnesses from which others might be suffering.

The meme shows an unidentified woman holding a sign that reads, "PCOS is not a 'lazy fat girl' condition."

Obviously, that's the sort of thing that should go without saying, but many who suffer from chronic illnesses do not receive the compassion they deserve, which necessitates reminders like this one.

These days, Kail is undergoing treatment for her PCOS, and thankfully, it looks as though the worst is behind her.

She says her doctors found ten cysts on one ovary, and on the other, they removed a cyst that was more than half the size of the organ itself.

The mother of four says she's not planning on having more kids in the near future, but even so, the possibility that her condition may have affected her fertility is a frightening one.

"I feel like it's easy for anyone to say oh I'm choosing to be done having kids," she said.

"But when the option is completely taken from you, and I'm not saying it has for me, but I feel like I'm speaking for a lot of people, I feel like it's not fair," Kail continued.

"Like we always want what we can't have, and now you're taking the option away from me to decide on what I want."

Lowry added that while she doesn't see herself welcoming more kids within the next couple of years, she hates to imagine a future in which she no longer has that possibility open to her.

"I don't have a partner, and who's to say I won't want to have kids with somebody or they won't want to have kids of their own. And I'm still young enough to do that," she said.

"Like, I could really have more kids until I'm like 40 if I wanted to."

Thankfully, Kail is not without options.

Kailyn is single at the moment, but she says she plans to freeze her eggs so that the possibility of expanding her family will remain open to her.

It's just one more way that Lowry is offering hope to women who have struggled with PCOS.

We're sure her decision to speak out about this important matter is appreciated by many.