Kailyn Lowry, Lauren Comeau Bond Over Shared Hatred of Javi Marroquin: You're a Bad Person!

Lots of Teen Mom stars have been humiliated over the years.

But perhaps none of them has a story as sad as Lauren Comeau's.

Lauren was never on the show long enough to benefit from any of the good parts of reality TV stardom -- the fat paychecks, the expanded social media following, etc.

But she certainly experienced the bad parts:

Namely, being put through the emotional wringer in front of an audience of millions.

First, Javi Marroquin cheated on Lauren by banging some rando in the bathroom of their home ... while Lauren was asleep upstairs!

She forgave him and gave their relationship a second chance.

And Javi rewarded her by trying to have sex with Kailyn Lowry in a gas station parking lot.

Needless to say, Javi is not a good guy.

And yet, he puts a lot of effort into portraying himself as such on social media.

Earlier this week, Javi was in an introspective mood, and he wanted the whole world to know it.

He posted a photo of the ocean (how extraordinarily emo of him), along with a lengthy, self-serving caption about how much he's suffered.

He didn't mention Kail or Lauren by name, but it seems the post was meant to double as a public apology to both of them.

Despite insisting that he didn’t want to “sound ungrateful for the memories and opportunities" that accompanied reality TV stardom, Javi went on to throw himself a pity party for the ages.

“I had everything I wanted,” Javi wrote.

“Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up. The greatest person in my life I hurt…not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been. I live with that hurt everyday.”

He went on to complain that he plays a minor role in the lives of his two sons.

“Sure I’m present, at all their activities, play with them, put them to bed, but am I setting an example of a man I want them to become,” Javi wrote.

“I can’t preach it without them seeing it…not often times do I talk about how I really feel and the constant reminders I battle day in and day out.”

Yes, this dude just went from apologizing for his rampant infidelity to claiming his sons are missing out on what a decent dude he is.

It's a level of cognitive dissonance that can only be found in disgraced politicians and MTV reality stars.

“A friend of mine told me your last few years have been so unstable and that’s a s–ty feeling to live with," Javi continued.

"I drove three hours to this place [the beach] thinking about my life and she summed it up in one sentence. I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of, and I messed it up."

Yes, Javi is certainly begging for sympathy, and amazingly, some of his followers actually gave it to him.

Fortunately, both Lauren and Kail were having none of that:

In what might be the first sign of friendship between these two, they both posted the same quote on their Instagram Stories -- and it was obviously directed at Javi.

“If you put as much effort into being a good person as you do pretending to be a good person, you could actually be a good person,” they moms posted.

Maybe it's just a crazy coincidence that that statement appeared on both of their pages on the same day -- but we doubt it.

As for the latest parenting update on Javi, it looks as though he's still making Kail's life hell.

He's the coach of son Lincoln's football team, and Kail's podcast sponsors the squad.

It would be a nice example of civil co-parenting, but apparently, they've been clashing over Javi's desire “to take these kids across America to play in tournaments.”

“He wants us to sign them up for a tournament in Dallas,” Lowry said on her podcast.

“If I had my camper right now, ‘I would say f**k it. Let’s take a road trip.’ I don’t know how the parents would feel about that, but that would be actually amazing. But I told Javi, listen, they’re not in high school," she continued.

"They’re not getting scouted right now, let’s just stick to the local tournaments.

“He literally will follow up every two or three days and be like the registration is filling up,” Kail went on.

“And I’m like, no we’re not going to Dallas. Unless you’re financing that one cause I’ve got four kids I’ve got to take.”

Sounds like Javi might have some growing up to do before he can be any sort of example to his son.