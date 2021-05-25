Kailyn Lowry: Did She Just Confirm That She's Dating Devoin Austin?

There's a lot going on in the life of Briana DeJesus these days.

On Monday, we learned that DeJesus is engaged to Javi Gonzalez.

And today, one of her exes is making headlines for a surprising reason.

We're guessing Bri is a bigger fan of the first story ...

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is just getting into full swing, but the reunion episodes filmed earlier this week.

And for the first time in a long time, cast members were able to gather in one place and mingle backstage.

In the past, such arrangements have made for some intense off-camera feuds, but this time it seems that everyone got along quite well.

Or at least Bri's baby daddy and her biggest rival did, anyway.

You might remember the rumors that Kailyn Lowry was dating Devoin Austin.

As far as we can tell, nothing actually happened there, but it's not hard to see why Briana was suspicious.

Lowry would flirt with Austin on Instagram, knowing full well that Bri would see their exchanges.

Of course, that was probably the point.

Shortly after joining the cast of TM2, Briana began dating Javi Marroquin, who was previously married to Kail.

The ladies were not exactly besties prior to that, but their relationship really went downhill in the months that followed.

It's been rumored that Bri was never actually interested in Javi, and she only used him to make Kail jealous.

So has Lowry flipped the script? Is she using Devoin to get revenge on her rival?

We can't say for sure, but it certainly seems that way based on Kail's posts from the reunion taping.

Fans were surprised to see Lowry hanging out with Austin on her Instagram Story.

Some seemed surprised that Devoin was at the taping at all.

But it seems Kail knew to expect him -- and she seized the opportunity to take another jab at Bri!

"We're gonna do our segment together," Kail said while standing next to Devoin.

Austin agreed and stated that the two of them planned to "knock it out."

"All right. Let's go," Kail said, as she and Devoin left the dressing room together.

Now, it seems to us that when Devoin said he and Kail were planning to "knock it out," he meant that they would film a compelling segment together.

But naturally, social media users favored a more dramatic interpretation -- namely, that the two of them were gonna bone.

As for Bri, well ... it seems that if it was Kail's goal to rain on her co-star's engagement parade, she fell short of the mark.

DeJesus hasn't commented on Lowry and Austin's latest shenanigans, but in the past, she has made it clear that she doesn't really care what they do together.

"I am happy for him. He deserves all the clout he can get. And she's the perfect target for that bc it ain't coming from me," Kail replied to an Instagram follower last month.

Asked if she thought it was a revenge move, DeJesus had this to say:

“No, not at all. I think we all moved forward. It was a business move on both parties and I can totally respect it.”

Throwing shade without really throwing shade!

Maybe Bri's new relationship has caused her to mellow out a bit!