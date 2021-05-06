Kailyn Lowry: Caught Faking Chris Lopez Drama For Ratings?

These are uncertain times for the stars of the Teen Mom franchise.

It seems some of them have come to terns with the fact that with ratings at an all-time low, the current season of Teen Mom 2 might be the last one.

But then there are others, like Kailyn Lowry, who are doing their damnedest to ensure the survival of the show that made them famous.

Sure, Kail has her podcasts, her bestselling books, and her line of hair care products.

But she's also well aware that interest in all of those things would be much lower were it not for the fact that she's the star of a long-running reality show.

Would she go so far as to create artificial drama in her life in the hope that by doing so, she might be able to give TM2 a much-needed ratings boost?

We can't say for sure, but Kailyn's baby daddy Chris Lopez is accusing her of doing exactly that.

On the latest episode of his PTSD podcast, Chris accused Kail of picking fights with him either out of boredom or because drama sells.

"We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense," he told his co-host.

"My kids' mom tries to go out and make it into something that it's not. I didn't even really make it into a big deal," Lopez continued.

"Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide… shots thrown at me. Y'all start drama because your show coming out. It's so corny."

Yes, there have been plenty of rumors of the ladies of TM2 being encouraged to start drama during filming.

But as far as we know, this it the first time that one of them has been accused of creating a ruckus as a marketing tool to call attention to a season premiere.

One thing Chris is definitely telling the truth about is the fact that he and Kail were getting along swimmingly just a few weeks ago.

In fact, they were spending so much time together that there were rumors of Lowry and Lopez getting back together.

While that would probably be a bad idea, it was nice to see these two getting along.

But now those days are long gone.

"People ain't gonna talk about how we were just getting along," Lopez complained.

"Because it don't go with their story. They can't tell you, 'Oh, I just invited him kayaking'. We look dumb. When the family going against each other, we look stupid," he added.

“I shouldn’t be but if I am I’m trying to see what I can do about it.”

This latest round of complaints comes as a shock to fans, and not only because Chris and Kail seemed to be getting along so well.

Recent social media posts seemed to point to Chris doing everything he can to be abetter co-parent.

"I coach Lux's T-ball team and you know, co-parenting going well," he said in an Instagram Live just last week.

Lopez gave no indication of what caused the latest beef, but we're guessing it didn't have anything to do with his son's batting average!