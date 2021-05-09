Joy-Anna Duggar on Josh Duggar's Arrest: I Just Want the Truth!

Just over two weeks ago, Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography.

And despite his extremely troubling history, it seems like his family was truly shocked by the details of what crimes he's been accused of committing.

We all know what happened all those years ago when Josh molested five young girls, including four of his own sisters.

We also know what didn't happen -- Jim Bob and Michelle didn't try to get him any real help, they didn't offer any adequate support to their daughters, and they didn't acknowledge just how serious his actions were.

Considering all of that, it's unfortunately not exactly a surprise that he's going to trial for possessing and receiving child pornography.

Still, it really seems to have thrown the rest of the Duggars for a loop.

Jim Bob and Michelle released the first official statement after news of the charges was made public, and they said that "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

They admitted that the charges are "very serious," and they thanked fans for their prayers and said that they'd be praying for Josh and Anna.

Jinger said that she was "disturbed" by the charges, and that "While the case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Jill's statement was much shorter, simply saying that she'd learned of the arrest when the public did and that "It is very sad."

Her husband Derick, meanwhile, has been strongly supporting the push for TLC to cut all ties with the Duggars and cancel their show, Counting On.

Jessa has stated that she is "saddened to hear of the charges against Josh."

"As Christians," she added, "we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be."

And now Joy-Anna is breaking her silence.

In a text post she shared to her Instagram story yesterday, Joy wrote "The recent accusations against Josh sadden us to our core."

"We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while still trying to process the news ourselves."'

"We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited," she added.

Joy finished her statement with "We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

Isn't it interesting how all of these statements sound very similar?

Besides the things we've heard from Jill and Derick, the shunned family members, everyone is saying essentially the same thing -- that they're praying, they're sad, and they want the truth to come out.

It's kind of a strange thing to say too, because statements like "It is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light" almost read like they think Josh is innocent, right?

Like they hope the truth comes out so that Josh's name can be cleared, which would be kind of a weird stance to take, considering the mountain of evidence against him.

Still, maybe it's just really difficult to wrap your head around a family member doing this kind of thing, even if there have been red flags popping up for years.

What do you think about Joy's stance on Josh's charges?