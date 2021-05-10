Josh Duggar's New Neighbors: We Don't Want That Sick Freak Living Near Us!

The good news for Josh Duggar is that the judge in his case decided to grant him a release pending his trial which is tentatively set to begin on July 7.

The bad news is ... well, pretty much everything else.

There's not a lot going for Josh Duggar these days.

For starters, the father of six (with one on the way) will not be allowed to live at home during his little two-month break from imprisonment.

That's because Judge Christy Comstock wisely decided that, while she allowed him to get sprung from the slammer, Josh should not be permitted to live under the same roof as children.

Unfortunately, Josh has to live somewhere as he awaits trial.

And the unlucky folks who will spend the summer keeping an eye on their predatory tenant?

That would be Lacount and Maria Reber, residents of Washington County, Arkansas, and close friends of Jim Bob Duggar's.

Even the Rebers seem reluctant and a little wary of having to spend the next two months in the presence of this creep.

Maria expressed such misgvings in open court.

Federal probation officer Diem Nguyen told the court the judge:

“Mrs. Reber was concerned about being left alone with Josh, because he was a male and she was a female."

Reber said she felt uneasy about the idea of “being alone with him for long durations of time.”

In the end, of course, Mrs. Reber decided to go along with her husband's wishes.

After all, what choice does she really have?

Because she's a resident of the Duggars' world - a place in which men's desires supersede women's safety every time - the die had already been cast.

Anyway, making matters worse is the fact that the Rebers' neighbors will now be forced to spend the next two months worrying about the predator next door.

UK tabloid The Sun caught up with some Wachington County residents to ask how they feel about Josh and the Duggars in general.

The results were not surprising.

One Arkansan summed it up well:

"They're absolutely not a shock to me and honestly it makes me angry because if the parents had done something about this before, who knows how many children would have been saved."

"Everyone I've talked to feels disgusted by this but yet they aren't surprised," he added.

"As a mass majority of residents here, he disgusts me," stated another Arkansan who will now be forced to live in close proximity to Josh.

"You can't be surprised when a skunk actually makes you smell bad."

No, you can't. And that is a terrific metaphor.

Also not surprising is the fact that both neighbors feel Josh should not have been released from jaiol ahead of his trial.

"He is definitely a danger and he should not have been released," said the first neighbor.

"It's ridiculous he got released from jail."

"Child molesters, I feel, deserve capital punishment. I think he should go to jail for the rest of his life. He's sick," he added.

"People like him don't change."

"It always feels good to get an alleged child molester off the street and the longer the better," the other resident noted.

"If there are multiple charges, I think the only comfort that could be for each individual victim if there are more than one is to have each 20-year sentence not run concurrent."

"Get truth and justice for each victim," he continued.

"He should be considered a habitual offender and get enhanced sentencing."

As for the Duggars themselves?

Insiders say they're continuing to hold off on issuing any public comments, and they've been working with lawyers and PR professionals who are helping them navigate these choppy waters.

Good luck with that ...

"They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has," said one family source.

Anna's options are severely limited, as she's as much a victim here as anything, but that's a subject for another article.

"Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth."

"The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God."

Hopefully, as a society, we can all agree on this:

If Jim Bob and Michelle claim this brought them closer to God, then we load them into a catapult and send them to Mars.