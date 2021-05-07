Josh Duggar: Thousands Sign Petition Urging TLC to Cancel Counting On

As you've no doubt heard by now, the Duggar family is in the midst of the greatest scandal of their scandal-plagued careers.

And critics of the family are doing their best to ensure that Jim Bob won't be able to rebuild his empire this time, as he has on so many other occasions.

Last week, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

At a bail hearing held on Wednesday, Josh was released to the home of Jim Bob's friends.

He is not permitted to live in any home where he would be under the same roof as minors.

Josh must now be monitored, with violations of his bond reported to the court.

News of this arrangement came on the heels of Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, defending her husband's actions.

She is in denial -- insiders claim -- even going so far as to insist that Josh was set up by President Biden.

People can convince themselves of just about anything if they want to badly enough.

So his family is not shy about the fact that they're still protecting him.

And there's a good chance that they believe his ridiculous story.

At least some of them seem to buy that a rogue employee uploaded the illegal content in order to frame him.

This means that whether he appears on the show or not ...

... Josh will continue to benefit from the production of new episodes of Counting On.

And that's just one of many reasons that the TLC reality show needs to come to an end.

Amazingly, despite the gravity of the situation in which the network now finds itself, TLC has not canceled Counting On.

And there's no reason to believe that they intend to do so.

After all, if the network were going to cut ties with the Duggars for covering for Josh, they'd have done so in 2015.

A movement of concerned fans hopes to change TLC's tune.

At this point, nearly 18,000 people have signed a Change.org petition.

The petition urges the network not only to cancel the series, but to "Delete All Duggar Shows."

In other words, to remove both Counting On and its predecessor, 19 Kids and Counting, from all platforms.

This would also include streaming services.

All that would be left would be home media collections and, of course, pirated video collections.

"The Duggar family should no longer have a platform," the petition begins.

"Josh Duggar molested his sisters," it grimly notes.

"And as of April 29, 2021 he has been arrested (by federal authorities) for child pornography," it continues.

"This family should no longer be allowed to collect money from streaming services and television series," the petition declares.

"Enough is enough," the petition writers express.

The petition reasons: "Too many people have been harmed."

It's nearly impossible to argue against those observations.

And yet currently, there's been no movement on TLC's end.

As the petition grows in strength, there is hope that this will change.

Cutting ties with Josh is not enough at this point.

The reason for that is allowing Counting On to continue would mean further enriching Jim Bob and his family.

These are the very people who have sheltered and defended a known sexual predator.

On Twitter, critics are going even further and calling for a boycott of all TLC shows.

This would include the wildly popular 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The goal is to apply real financial pressure to force the network to do the right thing.

"The fact that @tlc is keeping @duggarfam on the air after Josh Duggar was charged with possessing 200 photos of CP is just HORRIFYING. #boycottTLC," reads one such tweet.

The scandal couldn't have come at a worse time for the network.

TLC recently launched a new slate of content that can only be accessed via the subscription-based Discovery Plus app.

TLC placing such a high premium on its content was always a dubious endeavor.

Many have their doubts enough a sufficiently large customer base will be willing to pay.

Many consider the content to be essentially basic cable-caliber content.

Now, the network has to contend with questions about whether or not its most basic offerings should be permitted to exist.

And for reasons that defy explanation, TLC execs are refusing to placate the public by at least canceling Counting On.

Right now, they can make money off of the Duggars. Fans know that this has to change for TLC to take action.