Josh Duggar: Please Grant Me Bail! I'm Too Famous to Flee!

Josh Duggar wants to go home.

The admitted molestor and serial cheater and accused child pornography viewer has been behind bars since Wednesday, April 28.

On that date, he was taken into custody by federal agents in Arkansas because he allegedly downloaded material in May 2019 of children under the age of 12.

No bail was set at the time.

Ahead of a follow-up hearing on May 5, however, a bond motion by the father of six's legal team has been submitted.

In part, it asks a judge to "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person."

Continues the document:

“Duggar … has no criminal convictions and has known about this federal criminal investigation since November 2019 when Homeland Security Investigations (‘HSI’) executed a search of Duggar’s prior workplace."

That's a new nugget for the public to digest.

We reported on the aforementioned raid back when it happened, joining the many other outlets who presumed Josh was in possible trouble for something related to his former car dealership.

Now, it sounds as if Duggar allegedly downloaded the pornographic material from a computer at that location.

(This tidbit also makes it especially stunning that Anna Duggarr is pregnant again. Josh really couldn't have resisted knocking up his wife until he knew he was clear of frickin child porn charges?!?)

Duggar's high-priced attorney insists his client is "neither a risk of flight nor a danger to the community."

For those unaware, accused criminals are typically denied bail in serious cases because a judge is afraid the individual will either try to disappear... or cause someone harm.

But Josh's lawyer says the ex-19 Kids and Counting cast member won't do either.

Heck, he can't really go anywhere, the lawyer claims -- because he's simply too famous.

"Duggar has a widely-recognizable face and has spent the majority of his life in the public spotlight -- making any concern that he is a risk of flight all the more unwarranted," the motion says.

A detention hearing is currently scheduled for Wednesday.

The former TLC personality’s legal counsel also asserts that “Duggar has maintained an open dialogue with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with this investigation."

The team says he “complied precisely as directed” when asked to “voluntarily self-surrender” in his case last week.

The thing is, even if Duggar is released on Wednesday, he will not be permitted to live at home with his emotionally-abused wife and their six kids.

All six of those kids are under the age of 13.

During a virtual hearing on Friday, April 30, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann stated that Duggar would “likely require a third-party custodian that he could reside with” once out of jail.

The judge recommended that “there are no minors in the home” at the third-party residence.

Translation?

The judge doesn't believe Duggar can be trusted around young boys or girlls.

However, in these new papers, Josh’s lawyers fought back on the conditions of release, asking the court to “permit him to return home to his immediate family” ahead of his July trial.

Josh and Anna got married in 2008.

They are the parents of Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

Anna is expecting a fourth girl some time this fall.

If convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, Duggars faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Anna has yet to publicly address the controversy, but multiple members of the Counting On family have taken strong stances, mostly against Josh.

Or at least in acknowledgment that he's in major legal trouble here.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement on Friday after their eldest son’s initial hearing.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious.

"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

In 2015, Josh was confessed to molesting multiple girls when he was 14 and 15 years old.

He admitted to the allegations and apologized in a lengthy statement at the time.

Months later, he confessed to cheating on his wife and completed a stint in rehab for an alleged pornography addiction.

According to Jim Bob and Michelle themselves, they did not report their son's apparent crimes back then to the authorities.

Following the 2015 scandal, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting... but continued to work with this polarizing family on the spinoff Counting On.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” a statement noted on Friday.

“19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015.

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

Jessa Duggar and her husband, meanwhile, have said the following about her brother and his arrest:

"We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh.

"As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be.

"Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."