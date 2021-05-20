Josh Duggar Guardians Call 911, Fear For Life After Taking in Disgraced Star

Based on the allegations against Josh Duggar, along with behavior the former reality star himself has admitted to in the past, it's safe to assume this father of six presents a danger to young kids.

As it also turns out, however?

As we also just learned based on a recent 911 call?

Josh Duggar also presents a danger to adults.

Two adults in particular.

After Duggar was arrested in late April on two charges of child pornography, the 33-year old was banned by a judge from living at home.

Why?

Because all six of his children are under the age of 13 -- and Josh is accused of downloading sexually explicit material of kids as young as 18 months old. He cannot be trusted.

This same judge did permit Duggar to go free on bond, however, agreeing that friends of his parents, LaCount and Maria Reber, could serve as his guardians until a trial begins in July.

“We want to be able to help … with God’s help,” the mother of two said at a May 6 hearing of taking Josh in.

“I am looking at it as we are here of help for the family … to Josh and Anna, and we want to administer to them as best as we can...

"My husband has made the decision and I’m here to support that decision."

It sounds as if the Rebers may be regretting that decision right about now, however.

The Sun is now revealing that a 911 call was made from the Reber’s Elkins, Arkansas home on May 7, just one day after Josh was released from jail and placed under this couple's supervision.

According to an Arkansas Sheriff’s Office, the call was made at 10:31 p.m. to report a “trespassing in progress” at the Reber’s home.

The caller -- who asked to remain anonymous -- said the family “no longer feels safe” after seeing a vehicle parked at the end of the driveway, adding that a resident of the home asked the same individual to leave earlier in the week.

However, the driver eventually returned.

This confirmation comes amid talk that Jim Bob Duggar is very concerned about his oldest's son safety.

"Jim Bob is doing everything he can for Josh, and he's worried about the attention on him and the family," an insider told The Sun on Wednesday, adding:

"He's concerned about photographers in town covering the case, and anyone who might want to hurt Josh because of the crimes he's accused of."

Josh, of course, has not yet been convicted of any crimes.

But it is well known and largely accepted that there's almost no member of a society who faces more scorn than a pedophile.

Continued this source, citing a giant scandal from Josh's past:

"Those who have rebelled against the family think it's disgusting [Jim Bob is] pulling out all the stops for him years after he was forgiven for molesting his own sisters."

The controversial dad of 19 is even willing to take some action here.

"Jim Bob has offered to pay for a new fence to be built at the Rebers to also keep them safe, along with Josh's wife, Anna, and the kids when they go and visit," concludes the aforementioned source.

Yes, Anna and the kids have gone to visit.

Jason Gemeiner, who lives behind the Reber’s property, previously told The Sun of Josh living next door:

"I’m a little concerned, but there is not much I can do about it.

“I have a teen daughter so that’s my concern, but she's a strong girl! We’re spread apart. There is a horse pasture in between us. It’s not like we interact.

"Everyone keeps to themselves."