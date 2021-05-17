Josh Duggar: Sick Obsession Exposed By Old Social Media Posts?

In all likelihood, Josh Duggar is headed for prison.

As you've probably heard b y now, the disgraced former reality star was arrested on child pornography charges last month.

The arrest was linked to the 2019 Homeland Security raid on a car dealership owned by Josh.

So this investigation has been going on for years, and the authorities still think Josh is their guy -- which doesn't bode well for his chances of beating the case.

Knowing what we know now, it's hard not to wonder what we might have missed.

Were there signs along the way?

Did the public overlook any indications that Josh was involved in the exploitation of children?

Obviously, there are many troubling incidents in the 33-year-old's past.

It was back in 2015 that we first learned Josh had molested five young girls.

Four of whom were his sisters. He did all of this while he was still in his teens.

That shocking revelation kicked off a series of claims of predatory behavior from Josh.

The scandal also served as a major wakeup call for Duggar fans, who viewed the whole family in a new light.

TLC canceled 19 Kids And Counting at the time, though they have used Counting On to sneakily continue to profit.

But now, fans are convinced that there were far more subtle signs that his family chose to repeatedly ignore.

For obvious reasons, Josh has no public social media profile.

But he frequently makes appearances on the Instagram pages of his family, particularly his wife, Anna Duggar.

And eagle-eyed fans have pinpointed one post in particular.

The post seems to indicate that while the rest of the family was enjoying quality time, Josh had another priority.

In the image, his focus was fixed on his laptop screen with the single-minded obsession of a true addict.

The shot first appeared in Jana Duggar's Instagram Story in February of 2019.

Captioned simply "home," it became an instant favorite among fans.

Many of them felt that it reflected just how chaotic, yet quaint, life in the Duggar "big house" could be.

This week, however, the pic has been making the rounds for different reasons:

As you can see, Josh is on his laptop in the photo.

Other family members might be on their phones, but Josh looks as though he brought his laptop with him from home, and he simply can't tear himself away.

Coming as it does just months before Josh's arrest, this photo could offer key insights into Josh's mindset in those days.

(Was he so paranoid about getting caught that he never let the computer out of his sight?)

Or it could be a mere coincidence.

Whatever the case, you can bet that it'll be a very long time before anyone trusts Josh to once again use a computer unsupervised.

Josh is out on bail these days, but he's not even allowed to live at home with his wife and kids.

The judge in his case granted Josh bail only on the condition that he would not be under the same roof as any minors.

And so, Josh will be living in the home of Lacount and Marie Reber until his trial gets underway later this summer.

Through all of this, Anna Duggar has stuck with her decsision to stand by her man.

"Anna is standing by her husband as she always has," a source told The Sun.

"She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself in to authorities."

We can only hope the Rebers keep a close eye on all of the laptops and tablets in the house.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, we can acknowledge that it's normal for fans to read "too much" into each picture of Josh.

After all, photos of him are few and far between -- a deliberate move by Jim Bob to keep Josh from taining the family brand.

These sickening revelations about Josh could get in the way of Jim Bob's ambitions, which is why he covered for him for so many years.