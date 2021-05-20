Jorge Nava Shares the Key to Dramatic 133 Pound Weight Loss

Last month, 90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava welcomed his first child.

He has come a long way since his time on reality television.

Part of his journey has involved some truly dramatic weight loss.

Now, Jorge is speaking about the most important part of his 133 pound body transformation.

The world was first introduced to Jorge Nava on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Jorge was a 27-year-old from Riverside, California who made himself out to be a little wealthier than he actually was.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko was a 20-year-old from Moscow, Russia, who made no secret about being a golddigger.

They did get married, but that did not mean that they lived happily ever after.

Financial arguments turned intensely toxic, with Jorge accused of being controlling.

Worse, during one on-camera argument, Anfisa turned violent, attempting to hit Jorge.

For reasons unknown, Jorge and Anfisa remained married even after that domestic violence incident.

They continued to have ups and downs but seemed to find a way to make things worse.

Then, tragedy struck, as Jorge was arrested in Arizona for possession of a "naughty plant."

Jorge had the misfortune of being arrested with marijuana in a state with some of the strictest prohibition laws in the country.

Following his 2018 arrest, he and Anfisa took to YouTube to explain where things stood.

They were still married and, at the time, pledged to remain married.

Things seemed good, relatively speaking.

Jorge and Anfisa made the most of his final weeks of freedom.

Jorge then had to report to prison, where he would remain until May of 2020.

Jorge reported to prison to serve out his sentence.

At the time, he did not know that he would get out as early as he did amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also could not have predicted his own radical body transformation.

Once in prison, Jorge's lifestyle was forced to change.

He was robbed of several human rights, including his dietary choices (over a plant, no less).

But it was Jorge's choice to begin jogging with fellow inmates.

The involuntary dietary changes plus his very voluntary workout routine paid dividends.

In late 2019, an updated mugshot of Jorge was created and released with his updated appearance.

This went public, and fans were beside themselves over his radical transformation.

Reportedly, this was around the time when Anfisa stopped being in contact with Jorge.

Apparently he was getting so much attention that it made his wife jealous.

At least, that is his side of the story, which Anfisa disputes.

In May of 2020, Jorge was released from prison with a new body and a new lease on life.

He also had vowed to divorce Anfisa, who had moved on months before his release.

Jorge followed through several months later, filing to officially end a marriage that had died long ago.

Jorge also moved on, however.

For a while, his girlfriend was totally shrouded in secrecy.

Fans only saw enough to know that she was hot, and that they were head over heels for each other.

Then, Jorge revealed that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

The countdown to childbirth began.

On Wednesday, April 7, Jorge shared the happy news with his fans and followers.

Now, Jorge has spoken to Entertainment Tonight about his 133 pound weight loss.

"It has to be something that you choose to do," Jorge observed in reflection.

"I felt, honestly, at the very beginning when I was going through it, I felt hopeless, I felt powerless," he admitted.

"And I felt like I couldn't do anything to reflect my outside environment," Jorge spoke of his former mindset.

"It wasn't until going through all of this that I was able to see that I shouldn't try to control what's going on out in the outside," he shared.

"But," Jorge emphasized, "try to change what was within, and that little change sparked everything that has happened now."

Jorge was 318 pounds when he went to prison, and came out weighing 185 -- that second weight being extremely skinny.

He has regained 35 pounds since his release, which sounds much healthier for his build.

We are always encouraged when people's bodies are more in line with how they want them to be.